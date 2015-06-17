InfoComm 2015: Marshall Enters Unified Communications Market with New Broadcast PTZ Camera

Marshall Electronics builds upon its Broadcast camera line with the new CV620-PT Broadcast PTZ Conference Camera. The CV620-PT supports corporate Unified Communication systems with Broadcast quality HD video, 20x Optical Zoom flexibility, easy remote control protocols, and versatile outputs.

“We're now bringing Broadcast quality to Unified Communication applications, where lower grade image quality has been the norm,” explains Tod Musgrave, Director of Product Marketing - POV Pro Series Cameras. “The CV620-PT not only improves user expectations; it offers installation flexibility with its 20x optical zoom, 340° pan and 120° tilt range, variety of video output options, and most important at a very competitive price point. Integrators can apply this camera to a variety of professional installations.”

Marshall Electronics’ new Broadcast PTZ Conference Camera offers full-HD quality to corporate video conferencing, connected classrooms, lecture halls, medical facilities, houses of worship, studio broadcast, corporate meetings and event spaces. The camera’s 20X (4.7~94mm) Optical Zoom, smooth Pan-Tilt operation, and precision auto-focus provides a high level of flexibility and RS422/RS232 remote controllable protocols.

The CV620-PT is controllable via local IR remote, at great distances with RS422/RS232 connected control boards, or easy RS232 to USB Windows® based program. The camera can be mounted on tables or flat surfaces, but also comes with a wall/ceiling mount where images can be flipped to any observable angle.

Key Features:

•1/2.8" 2MP Sensor

•20X Optical Zoom AF (4.7~94mm, F1.6~3.5)

•Precision Auto/Manual Focus

•Full-HD: 1920x1080p - 1920x1080i – 1280x720p

•Fast Framerates: 60, 59.94, 50, 30, 29.97, 25fps

•HDSDI(3G), DVI (HDMI), VGA, Composite

•RS422/RS232 Auto-Detect PTZ Control from RCP

•PAN RANGE: 340° - TILT RANGE: 120°

The CV620-PT Broadcast PTZ Conference Camera will be released in June 2015. It is part of Marshall’s Unified Communications Solution that will be demonstrated at InfoComm booth 2167.

MSRP: $2,995