Industry Veteran Joe Commare Joins Riedel Communications for Sales and Marketing in North America

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Feb. 24, 2016 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that it has hired broadcast-industry veteran Joe Commare as marketing and sales manager, North America. Commare will design and implement new marketing strategies geared specifically toward North American markets as well as provide sales and technical support when needed.

"Joe has spent his entire career in and around the broadcast industry, and he has extensive experience in selling and marketing to fixed and remote broadcasters," said Joyce Bente, president of Riedel, North America. "With a rich blend of technical expertise and marketing-strategy savvy, he will be a valuable asset as Riedel steps up its efforts in North America."

Before joining Riedel, Commare served as an account director for Wall Street Communications, a marketing and PR firm that caters exclusively to companies in the broadcast niche. He managed the account of Riedel Communications globally, along with several other clients serving the worldwide broadcast and media industry.

Prior to working with Wall Street Communications, Commare served in multiple senior-level sales and marketing roles for optical fiber-based technology companies in the broadcast industry. Most notably, he spent 14 years with Telecast Fiber Systems, where he was tasked with building an international sales network that included Riedel Communications in Germany.

"It sure seems as if Riedel was the obvious next step for me," Commare said. "Having been on the periphery of Riedel for years, I now look forward to leveraging all of my experience to bring the company's amazing solutions to customers here at home."

Commare is based in Westford, Massachusetts, and reports to Bente.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

