Indie SFX Site - A Sound Effect - Turns 4 and Celebrates with up to 80% off 200+ Sound Effects Libraries

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 20, 2018 - As community-based SFX marketplace A Sound Effect (www.asoundeffect.com) celebrates its fourth year in business, the independent sound effect market has never been stronger. The number of sound libraries continue to grow, with some weeks seeing up to 10 new releases from a worldwide community of sound effects creators. Sound designers and editors are increasingly turning to these specialized SFX libraries to enhance their existing libraries and spark creativity.

A Sound Effect is now home to a highly-curated collection of more than 2000 individual sound effects libraries, covering everything from ambiences, animal and creature sounds and dedicated game audio bundles, to trailer whooshes, weapons and vehicles.

In addition to a rapidly-growing SFX marketplace, A Sound Effect is also expanding its free services to help the post production and game development communities. Sister site Soundlister.com makes it easy to find audio professionals by showcasing 1000s of talents from across the globe, and provides weekly job posts with 5-10 selected audio job opportunities. A Sound Effect's audio events calendar features more than 400 audio-related events all over the world, and its long-running blog attracts a growing audience as it goes behind the sound for games, movies and series.

And as the A Sound Effect marketplace turns 4, 200+ SFX libraries are now on sale at up to 80% off. During the sale, all customers get a free one-month subscription to cloud sound effects platform Soundly Pro with any purchase, offering access to 10,000+ sound effects during that period. Sound libraries come and go during the sale, so to give visitors a real-time overview of what's available, an overview page can be found here: https://www.asoundeffect.com/massive-sound-effects-sale/

“Sound designers and editors are under pressure to work fast,” says Asbjoern Andersen, composer, producer and founder of A Sound Effect. “Being able to access targeted specialty libraries saves loads of time while giving editors fresh, new perspectives to create a perfect sonic environment.”

A Sound Effect offers a single, simple license agreement for all the independent sound libraries on the site. This means that no matter how many individual sound designers a user purchases from, they’re always covered by the same, clear agreement.

The sale runs from November 20th till November 27th, and covers Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well.

Sale page: https://www.asoundeffect.com/massive-sound-effects-sale/