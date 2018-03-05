India's TV Today Network Chooses Harmonic Ultra-Low-Latency Contribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 5, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that TV Today Network, a leading breaking news channel in India, has deployed a comprehensive contribution and distribution (C&D) solution from Harmonic for DVB-S2 digital satellite newsgathering.



"Today, the demand for high-resolution video content is high, and it's important that we have a reliable, cost-effective contribution and distribution approach for covering live events," said Mrityunjoy Pal, general manager, broadcast at TV Today Network. "Harmonic's C&D solution enables us to capture and encode HD content in MPEG-4 from a very compact footprint. Since deploying Harmonic's solution we've opened up a significant amount of additional usable satellite bandwidth while maintaining superior video quality."



India is driving the growth for pay-TV broadcasters in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for 65 percent of the regional revenue, according to new research from Media Partners Asia (MPA). Using Harmonic's ViBE® CP3000 contribution encoders and ProView™ 8100 integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs), TV Today Network can take advantage of the burgeoning revenue opportunities by capturing pristine video at the front end of the broadcast chain and delivering it over satellite with ultra-low latency. A cornerstone feature of Harmonic's C&D solution is low-latency encoding, which helps eliminate awkward pauses during handoffs between TV Today Network's field and studio talent.



"When it comes to live and breaking news operation, reliability and fast coverage are critical," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC at Harmonic. "Harmonic provides an end-to-end C&D solution that sets the benchmark for performance and video quality, assuring that TV Today Network can quickly satisfy viewer demand for news in crystal-clear HD."



Harmonic will show its latest innovations in video delivery at Convergence India 2018, March 7-9 in New Delhi, India at Hall 12A, Stand E1. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



# # #



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/180305Harmonic.docx



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20%23C%26D%20solutio...