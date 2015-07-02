India's Shalini TV Uses Volicon Observer(R) to Ensure Compliance and Verify Appropriate Ad Playout

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- July 2, 2015 -- Volicon today announced that India's Shalini TV, a Tamil-language entertainment television channel in Chennai, India, is using a Volicon Observer(R) video monitoring and logging system for fast, reliable compliance monitoring and ad verification. Provided by Volicon reseller Digital Solutions, the Observer system captures every minute of broadcast content and immediately makes it available for review and clipping via an intuitive browser-based user interface. With this solution, Shalini TV can quickly locate, review, extract, and export clips to demonstrate regulatory or contractual compliance.

Volicon's Observer system continually and automatically captures, stores, and streams on-air feeds, offering multiple simultaneous users around-the-clock access to live and recorded broadcast content from desktop computers or smart devices. With the Observer's streamlined user interface, authorized users at Shalini TV can access, play, pause, and search recorded content conveniently and with ease.

"Compliance and ad verification are critical elements of broadcast operations, and Shalini TV is among the television channels and networks worldwide that have effectively made the Observer the de facto standard for these applications," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon.

