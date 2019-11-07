Independent Film Icon Robert Townsend Chooses Bitmax to Process & Distribute his Latest Movie across OTT Platforms

Los Angeles, November 7, 2019:Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has been chosen by legendary independent director and actor Robert Townsend to perform a range of services for his latest movie Making of the Five Heartbeats, including localization so it can be monetized across OTT platforms. The movie will be distributed across Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Prime and Google in English, German, French and Spanish in February 2020 to commemorate Black History Month.



“I’m excited to be working with the Bitmax team. It was important to work with such an established digital partner who are expert in getting films out to platforms, and I look forward to bringing this labor of love to a global audience, “said Robert Townsend.

The behind the scenes documentary movie, chronicling the making of cult classic Five Heartbeats, was an NAACP Image Award Nominee for Outstanding Documentary, and gives a behind the scenes look at the obstacles and trials of making the movie - including casting calls, story board ideas and never before seen footage. It tells the story of a time in America when African American cinema was especially difficult to get made, and the perseverance of a producer who didn’t give up. Initially panned at the box office, Five Heartbeats has risen in cult status and become a classic.

Jay Friedman, Bitmax Director of Sales, North America, said: “Bitmax has been working with independent film makers for over twenty years, helping distribute their content to audiences on platforms like Apple iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. We are blessed to work with a talent as revered as Robert Townsend, so we jumped at the opportunity to support this effort, and are excited to be working on this project. Partnerships like these illustrate perfectly our core expertise of managing and distributing independent content and providing revenue transparency to creators worldwide.”

More information on Robert Townsend and his work can be found at www.roberttownsend.com.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

