IMSTA FESTA Expands Reach With 2018 Events in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia

TORONTO — Jan. 23, 2018 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) is expanding its acclaimed IMSTA FESTA music technology event in 2018 to include events not only in Canada, the United States, and Europe, but also in Asia. This year's series of events will begin Feb. 24 with IMSTA FESTA Miami and continue on to Los Angeles (May); Seoul, Korea (June); Chicago (July); New York City (September); Toronto (October); and Berlin (October).



"IMSTA had its most successful year in 2017 with end-users' increased engagement in the IMSTA FESTA Master Classes, Professional Panel Series, and Songwriting Competition in every city," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "We are thankful to our growing network of members and partners that support IMSTA and its mission. IMSTA FESTA promises to be better than ever in 2018, and we are excited about expanding into Asia and continuing our work to refine and enrich IMSTA FESTA programming."



Free with registration, IMSTA FESTA events offer panels featuring prominent industry experts and exhibits of the latest and greatest music-making technologies, as well as master classes, professional song reviews, a custom earplug clinic hosted by GRAMMY's MusiCares, and IMSTA's renowned international song competition.



During IMSTA FESTA Miami, held at the SAE Institute Miami, the keynote address will be presented by Charles Dye, an award-winning film writer/director and a Grammy® Award-winning mixer/producer, whose work with Jon Bon Jovi, Shakira, Aerosmith, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Lauryn Hill, Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, and Gloria Estefan has sold 90 million records worldwide.



IMSTA Professional Panel Series at IMSTA FESTA Miami will bring industry leaders together to offer their perspectives on music production and to discuss topics and techniques that can be of value to professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, audio engineers, and music students and educators.



During the day's IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from nearly two dozen of the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions.



Featured companies at IMSTA FESTA Miami include Acon Digital, Acoustica, Accusonus, Arturia, Bitwig, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony, FabFilter, FL Studio, Focusrite, IK Multimedia, Magix, Native Instruments, Novation, PreSonus, Reveal Sound, and U-HE. Music makers attending IMSTA FESTA Miami will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.



MusiCares, established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to provide industry members with a safety net of critical assistance, will host its popular hearing clinic and fit attendees for custom earplugs.



Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA Miami will give attendees the chance to present their work — on a phone or music player — to experienced industry professionals from Warner Music for one-on-one appraisal. Exceptional songs are awarded a "wild card." These wild card winners will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2018 IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition. The regional winner will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.



Sponsors of 2018 IMSTA FESTA events include Electronic Musician, Gearslutz.com Ltd, IK Multimedia, P&E Wing, NAMM, SAE Institute, Sound on Sound, Wall Street Communications, and Warner/Chappell Production Music.



IMSTA FESTA Miami begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute Miami, located at 16051 W. Dixie Highway, Suite 200, in North Miami Beach, Florida. Registration is available at www.imsta.org/2018_miami.php#section-topline-2.



Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition is available at www.imsta.org.



About IMSTA

A global nonprofit association of music software companies, IMSTA is dedicated to conducting public education about piracy in the music software space. IMSTA exposes the public to the industry and to the organization's "Buy the Software You Use" slogan through initiatives and events, including its popular IMSTA FESTA music technology events across North America.



All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



