ImmersedLIVE Debuts 53’ OB Truck to Handle Simultaneous 4K and 360° Productions

- HybridVR Model Delivers Significant Cost and Production Efficiencies for Live Events -

Los Angeles, CA (April 20, 2017)—ImmersedLIVE is debuting a 53’ HybridVR truck at NAB 2017. The truck is a single OB unit with dual production bays designed to produce shows in 4K and 360° simultaneously, delivering significant cost and production efficiencies for live events. The truck will be in Las Vegas during NAB 2017 on April 25-26; meeting times can be requested here.

ImmersedLIVE brings experienced crews on-site to unify 4K video and 360° production, integrating workflows and managing how flat and immersive video coexist to deliver two great shows with minimal additional overhead. Inside of the truck, dual production bays allow for separate direction of 4K flat and 360° feeds.

ImmersedLIVE was formed as a collaboration of top creative and engineering talent working in VR production including FlightLine Films, Big Vision Productions, Radiant Images, Subtractive, SkyRae, and SuperSphere.

“Each of the individuals that came together to form ImmersedLIVE are among the pioneers of the rapidly emerging 360° video production space. We have included the top experts in camera technology from Radiant Images; leaders in immersive audio from Subtractive; the best in crew and broadcast integration from Big Vision Productions; innovation in 4K streaming and truck design from FlightLine Films, high-end technology and production integration from Skyrae, and my team from SuperSphere who have produced VR shows for Discovery, Sony, Disney, and Fox, to name a few,” said Lucas Wilson, founder of SuperSphere and ImmersedLIVE.

For more information or to schedule a tour during NAB, visit www.immersed.live