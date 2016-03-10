Imagine Communications Unveils Next-Gen Scheduling and Planning System

The modular and cloud-enabled xG Schedule unifies linear and nonlinear scheduling operations

DUBAI, March 8, 2016 – Imagine Communications, empowering the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation, today introduced xG Schedule™, a next-generation, cloud-based scheduling and planning system for linear, on-demand and digital platforms at the CABSAT 2016 tradeshow and exhibition in Dubai (booth ZA1 20). The latest innovation from the Imagine Communications revenue enablement portfolio provides broadcasters with a unified solution for leveraging content assets — from planning through delivery — across all distribution platforms and available usage windows, maximizing investment and streamlining operational workflow.

Today’s video advertising landscape is growing increasingly complex and can no longer be effectively addressed by a loosely stitched together assembly of singularly focused tools. Broadcasters require business process solutions that possess the power and versatility to unify ad management across all linear and nonlinear platforms, including on-demand, mobile and streaming. Imagine Communications has purpose built xG Schedule to help satisfy these requirements and to meet the needs of broadcasters and other media companies now doing business in a multiplatform world.

“It’s never been more important for broadcasters and other media companies to focus their attention on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the monetization capabilities of their businesses,” says Brick Eksten, Chief Product Officer, Imagine Communications. “The cloud-enabled xG Schedule provides broadcasters with a unique approach to viewing and optimizing inventory by simultaneously unifying and simplifying scheduling and program planning operations across the entire business. With xG Schedule, a singular view of linear-only schedules is a thing of the past.”

The integrated nature of xG Schedule enables programming teams to plan schedules across multiple linear, nonlinear, web and mobile platforms with streamlined validation against content and usage rights, as well as organizational business rules. A future-focused productivity tool, xG Schedule efficiently streamlines the workflow for program planners through the following capabilities and features:

Multiplatform scheduling. Manage single or multichannel visual scheduling and nonlinear multiplatform content in a single application.

Manage single or multichannel visual scheduling and nonlinear multiplatform content in a single application. Unprecedented flexibility. Manage packages and individual items across year, month, week and day for on-demand, mobile and streaming environments.

Manage packages and individual items across year, month, week and day for on-demand, mobile and streaming environments. Unprecedented integration. Use a single system to provide better visibility across all platforms and content usage.

Use a single system to provide better visibility across all platforms and content usage. Contracts and Programs. Integrate rights information and view it within the xG Schedule windows to help ensure content licenses are valid across the multiplatform environment.

Integrate rights information and view it within the xG Schedule windows to help ensure content licenses are valid across the multiplatform environment. KPI Dashboards. Customize dashboards to spotlight program planners’ interests and draw instant focus to critical information.

Customize dashboards to spotlight program planners’ interests and draw instant focus to critical information. Platform portability. Compatible with all desktop browsers, top 5 Android devices and all Apple devices.

Designed for maximum flexibility, xG Schedule is adaptable to the cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployment models. It incorporates advanced search capabilities across content inventory and features integrated media playback, providing media professionals with the option to preview a single item or a complete break.

xG Schedule has also been designed for a global audience. The application dynamically adapts to all cultures and languages — including support for right-to-left (RTL) orientations. Menus, dates and times, schedules and content information automatically adjust to the selected language. The system also features full multicurrency capabilities to allow broadcasters to support multiple regions and markets in a centralized or distributed environment.

A critical component of Imagine Communications’ modular and open approach to ad management, xG Schedule is designed to tightly integrate with existing and future Imagine Communications xG modules, as well as Landmark™ Sales, Rights & Scheduling and Broadcast Master™, to create an intelligent, end-to-end workflow for nonlinear/linear scheduling.

xG Schedule will make its North American debut at the NAB Show 2016 tradeshow and exhibition, Las Vegas, NV, beginning April 18. For more information, please visit booth N2502 or www.imaginecommunications.com.

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, future-proof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter@imagine_comms.