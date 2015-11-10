Imagine Communications Teams with Pontis Technologies to Expand Presence in Latin America

Channel Partner agreement covers eight countries with focus on content aggregators and distributors

Buenos Aires, Nov. 10, 2015– Imagine Communications, a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, has signed a channel partner agreement with Pontis Technologies, an engineering, sales, and marketing company based in Argentina that specializes in telecommunications, TV and information technology. The relationship, which extends to eight countries, strategically expands Imagine Communications’ presence in the CALA region.

Pontis Technologies will integrate and support Imagine Communications’ end-to-end solutions portfolio in Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. Imagine Communications will leverage the company’s strong ties to content distributors and aggregators, including telcos and cable operators, to expand its reach into this important segment of the media and entertainment industry in Latin America.

“We’ve already been working with Pontis for several months to expand our local presence across the CALA region and increase awareness of our industry-leading networking, playout and multichannel distribution solutions among video content distributors and service providers,” said Nahuel Villegas, regional vice president and managing director, Caribbean and Latin America, Imagine Communications. “We are confident that this relationship will be extremely fruitful for both companies, as well as serve the interest of the Latin American media and entertainment industry through increased access to ground-breaking innovation for managing, moving and monetizing video.”

The agreement will focus on Imagine Communications’ networking and distribution solutions, including the company’s advanced encoding and transcoding portfolio, as well as cloud DVR (cDVR) and Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) solutions from its CloudXtream™ video distribution platform. The company recently expanded its multichannel distribution portfolio with the September introduction of the SelenioNext™ Just-In-Time Transcoder.

Pontis Technologies provides a broad range of capabilities, including systems integration and expert knowledge of end-to-end video distribution solutions. It has been instrumental in bringing advanced television services and features, including OTT, cDVR, Restart TV and Catch-Up TV, to millions of Latin American television consumers.

“The integration of Imagine Communications’ products with Pontis Technologies’ experience as IPTV solutions supplier facilitates the deployment of the best alternative to our existing and future customers,” said Martín Rivaben, president and managing partner at Pontis Technologies. “We are extremely excited about the development of this regional strategic alliance with Imagine Communications, allowing us to bring to our customers the most innovative solutions portfolio in the industry.”

For more information, please visit www.imaginecommunications.com.

About Imagine Communications Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multi-channel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million Imagine Communications products deployed around the world. Imagine Communications provides the most complete end-to-end video solutions and is innovating to deliver the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the world. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.

About Pontis Technologies

Pontis Technologies is a leading System Integrator of Telecommunications and TV Solutions from fully hosted and managed cloud-based OTT services, to premise-based IPTV, Cable TV and Broadcast TV systems for Service Providers and Broadcasters in South America. Led by a group of seasoned executives with a deep market understanding and a strong engineering team with vast experience in video, TV and IP networking, Pontis Technologies has been helping companies in Latin America to deploy their projects. For more information, visit www.pontis-tech.com.