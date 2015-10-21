Imagine Communications Showcases Open Standards, Interoperable Solutions and Innovations at SMPTE 2015

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2015 – Imagine Communications, a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, will showcase its market-leading and cloud-deployable integrated channel playout and transcoding technologies at the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, scheduled for October 26-29 in Hollywood, Calif. Representatives of the company will also present a paper that explores challenges associated with UHD operations in SDI/IP hybrid environments at the annual conference and exposition, one of the premier events for media and entertainment technology professionals.

SMPTE 2015 provides the perfect forum for Imagine Communications to highlight recent technology innovations that are advancing the capabilities of media industry professionals to move, manage and monetize video content. The company recently introduced several new products and solutions from its networking, playout and distribution portfolios that deliver new functionalities and cost efficiencies by leveraging industry standards and expanding the boundaries of existing performance and quality benchmarks.

“The SMPTE conference is one of the seminal technology events in the media and entertainment ecosystem, an annual meeting of some of the greatest minds in this venerable but rapidly evolving industry,” said Steve Reynolds, chief technology officer, Imagine Communications. “As a proud SMPTE member and committed supporter of its standards and policies for several decades, Imagine Communications is leading the charge of helping media companies reach new levels of agility and efficiencies through the measured and managed transition of broadcast operations to flexible and open next-gen environments.”

At the recently completed IBC2015 show and exhibition in Amsterdam, Imagine Communications demonstrated its ability to help media companies around the world transition gracefully to next-generation technologies at their own pace and with a focus on operating hybrid networks to preserve and extend today’s investments in baseband technology. The company will revisit that theme at SMPTE 2015. Imagine Communications’ Randy Conrod and Nigel Seth-Smith of Semtech will co-present the paper UHD in a Hybrid SDI/IP World on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9:45 AM.

The paper provides important information and insight to assist media companies planning to introduce UHD-1 services using hybrid SDI/IP environments. The presentation and paper highlight how media professionals can overcome challenges associated with delivering UHD services as they transition to next-gen technologies.

Imagine Communications at SMPTE 2015 (booth #400) will also showcase the capabilities of SelenioFlex™ File, the company’s file-to-file media processing solution designed to meet the evolving and expanding needs of the media and entertainment industry. Leveraging the Zenium™ workflow manager, SelenioFlex File provides a comprehensive catalog of technologies and solutions that can easily be dragged and dropped into a visual environment to streamline the production process. It supports a comprehensive range of formats with superior quality for post-production, archive and multiscreen distribution applications. The latest release of SelenioFlex File includes support for Apple ProRes, HEVC UHD Main 10 and Interoperable Master Format (IMF) file-based transcoding to enable UHD on-demand workflows.

Imagine Communications will also spotlight Versio™, the company’s cloud-deployable integrated channel playout solution. The award-winning Versio solution enables media companies to accelerate the launch of new services, such as specialty and popup channels, ensure business continuity, reduce infrastructure costs and virtualize master control.

Also at SMPTE 2015, Imagine Communications, in conjunction with Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), will demonstrate the ability of its Magellan™ SDN Orchestrator to manage production-quality video switching in an SMPTE 2022-6 environment.

For more information about these products and solutions, please visit www.imaginecommunications.com.

###

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications Corp. is a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million Imagine Communications products deployed around the world. Imagine Communications provides the most complete end-to-end video solutions and is innovating to deliver the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the world. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.