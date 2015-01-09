Imagine Communications Receives Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2015 — Imagine Communications, a market leader in advertising management and video infrastructure solutions serving global TV networks, broadcast stations, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), governments and enterprise markets, today announced that it has been recognized with a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award at the 66th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for breakthroughs in “Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability.” This is Imagine Communications’ ninth Emmy recognition and was presented on Jan. 8, 2015 by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in a joint ceremony with the Television Academy during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled that our deep commitment and involvement in creating open standards and facilitating interoperability between industry innovators has been recognized by NATAS,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Imagine Communications. “These core tenets of our technology vision empower customers to maximize their investments in existing infrastructure and workflows while migrating to an IP future based on open standards and industry interoperable solutions. Imagine Communications’ early involvement in the Video Services Forum makes this acknowledgment of our work creating a multivendor, open standard for JPEG2000 especially meaningful.”

At NAB 2014, Imagine Communications introduced JPEG2000 to its leading Selenio™ Media Convergence Platform (MCP) for best-in-class compression over IP. The Selenio MCP is the platform of choice for media companies needing a multipurpose convergence solution to efficiently manage today’s baseband and hybrid operations – allowing migration to the future while protecting their current technology investments.

“The National Academy’s Technology and Engineering Achievement Committee is pleased to honor these technology companies and individuals whose innovation and vision have materially affected the way the audience views television and have set the standard for technological excellence in the industry,” said committee Chairman, Robert P. Seidel, Vice President of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology and Chairman, Engineering Achievement Committee, NATAS.

Jeopardy! game show icon Alex Trebek and Yahoo Tech star David Pogue, will host the 66th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which honor development and innovation in broadcast technology and recognize companies, organizations and individuals for breakthroughs in technology that have a significant effect on television engineering. This event marks the ninth consecutive year that the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards have been presented during CES and the first time that NATAS and the Television Academy have merged their Engineering Awards ceremonies. The reception and presentation took place in the Bellagio Ballroom at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

