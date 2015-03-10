Imagine Communications Introduces Platinum VX Small to Midsize Digital Video Router

Latest addition to award-winning Platinum line delivers advanced density, reliability and low cost per port

DUBAI, March 10, 2015 – Imagine Communications, a global leader in video infrastructure, advertising systems and workflow management solutions serving the media networks, broadcast stations, on-line and communication service provider and enterprise markets, today introduced the Platinum™ VX digital video router at CABSAT 2015. Supporting matrix sizes up to 288x288, the Platinum VX small to midsized routers represents the industry’s latest innovation in category-leading density, reliability and fully redundant HD/SDI routing up to 3 Gb/s.

“Imagine Communications’ routers have provided a benchmark for the broadcasting community for decades, and this strategic new addition to the Platinum family extends the reliability of the platform to more compact implementations,” said Glenn LeBrun, vice president, product marketing, Imagine Communications. “From space-constrained mobile production trucks to complex multichannel operations, broadcasters require more scale and functionality from their utility routers than ever before. We designed the Platinum VX to meet those evolving requirements. Leveraging the innovation and robustness of our industry-leading Platinum family of routers, Platinum VX offers large-scale routing reliability at a small router price point.”

The newly designed Platinum VX replaces the compact Panacea™ line, offering twice the density at half the list price per port while benefiting from enhanced capabilities of the company’s industry-leading Platinum platform. The digital video router incorporates the latest equalization and reclocker technologies to deliver unparalleled signal quality and reliability across all signal formats. With four frame sizes that range from 16x16 to 288x288, the Platinum VX is a simple, cost-effective solution that supports utility routing requirements of any size. The Platinum VX includes a standalone version of the Magellan control system and fully supports all of the Magellan remote control panels. Platinum VX can also be part of a larger routing system using a dedicated Magellan SDN Orchestrator control system for managing hybrid baseband and IP networks.”

“Utility routers have grown up, and this Platinum VX line satisfies a growing market demand for bullet-proof, cost-effective digital video routers at larger matrix sizes,” said Paul Wallis, sales director, Middle East, Imagine Communications. “CABSAT represents a unique opportunity to showcase this new state-of-the-art platform alongside our entire Platinum line, which now supports all routing sizes and formats – providing superior technical capabilities and workflow support for regional broadcasters’ mission critical operations.”

Supporting 24/7 video operations and manufactured with robust mechanical design, straightforward architecture and a small footprint, Platinum VX routers are well-suited to network, local broadcaster, mobile production, cable, telco, military, government and corporate applications — environments that require routing of a large number of signals.

The Platinum VX, Platinum IP3 and other innovative technologies from Imagine Communications will be on display in Hall 3, Stand C3-10 at CABSAT 2015.

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications Corp., is a global leader in video infrastructure, advertising systems and workflow management solutions serving the media networks, broadcast stations, on-line and communication service providers, and enterprise markets spanning 185 countries. Today, nearly half of the world’s video channels traverse through more than 3 million Imagine Communications products deployed around the world. Imagine Communication provides the most complete end-to-end video solutions and is innovating to deliver the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the world. Visit www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.