Imagine Communications and Calibre launch Fovea-F1 MEMC converter with Dolby E audio processing at NAB 2015

“Video frame rate conversion of content with embedded Dolby E audio requires special Dolby E audio frame rate conversion, unlike PCM which is relatively simple for a video frame rate converter to handle. This is because Dolby E audio is frame accurate, so it’s essential to ensure the audio is frame rate converted as well as the video so that new video-accurate audio frames are generated. The new Dolby E option for Fovea-F1 adds this capability, which is usually only found on much higher priced MEMC frame rate converters,” explained Tim Brooksbank, Chairman and CEO at Calibre.



Calibre's Dolby E Option adds 16-channel audio handling and Dolby E audio frame rate conversion to Fovea-F1. This factory fit option can be retrofitted to existing Fovea-F1 MEMC frame rate converters as well as being available for purchase with new units.



Showing for the first time at NAB, the Fovea-F1 will be demonstrated on the Calibre booth (N3712) and the Imagine Communications booth (N2702) at NAB 2015. Imagine Communications distributes Fovea-F1 globally through its worldwide sales channels either as a stand-alone product or as part of an integrated infrastructure.



Randy Conrod, Product Manager – Digital Products at Imagine Communications said: “In support of our global sales and marketing for Fovea-F1, we will be demonstrating this competitive and effective MEMC frame rate conversion solution to our customers with in-depth technical presentations conveniently located adjacent to our stand at the Calibre booth. Visitors can come and engage with the products and plan for future investments.”



Calibre’s Fovea-F1 provides Imagine Communications’ customers an advanced, powerful yet competitive MEMC alternative to the linear frame rate conversion capability of Imagine Communications’ respected Selenio X50™ and Selenio X100™ 1RU processing platforms.



In addition, it complements the comprehensive range of broadcast playout and networking products already available through Imagine Communications, including routers, automation, playout servers, multiviewers, and compression and signal processing platforms.



