Imagen Strengthens Global Presence After Period of Substantial Growth

London, 07 May 2019 - Imagen, the leading SaaS video management platform business, is experiencing a period of substantial financial and structural growth off the back of a £6.5 million Series B funding round and the appointment of two senior figures to its executive team.

Imagen has now established a significant foothold in the video management . In line with this, David Parker has been appointed to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA and APAC, while Ryan Rolf has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Americas.

As the newest addition to the Imagen team, David brings with him a track record of building sales and operational capability in the technology and SaaS arena, having held senior positions at HP, Experian and ON24. David’s focus will be on accelerating Imagen’s share of market within EMEA while building on the success it has seen in the APAC region.

In his first month in the role, David helped to close a significant multi-year deal in Europe and Asia with the International Table Tennis Federation which will see Imagen take responsibility for the digitisation and cloud asset management services of its video archive.

Ryan joins Imagen to oversee the development of strategic sales and client account management, with a clear focus on increasing new client wins and opening up partnership opportunities in the US. Ryan will play a critical role as Imagen looks to advance its operations in the US and rapidly expand its presence within the sports, media and enterprise markets.

With over a decade of experience in leading global revenue teams, as well as expertise of the US technology market, Ryan will play an instrumental role in growing Imagen’s position as an industry leader in the video management field across the US. Imagen’s growth in this area has kicked off with a major contract win with Major League Baseball to manage and distribute its library of game highlights. This latest agreement builds on a number of recent client wins in the US sports sector.

Charlie Horrell, CEO, Imagen, said: “We are delighted to add David and Ryan to the team. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental to our long-term success across the EMEA, APAC and US regions. As we look to expand our presence within the sports, media and enterprise markets, we will be focusing on growing our team further to ensure that we continue to shape the future of video management and make significant inroads in these new markets.”

The next phase of Imagen’s growth strategy will see recruitment across all departments, with plans to double the number of employees by the end of 2019.

Imagen is an intuitive video management platform that enables sports organisations, media companies and enterprise sectors to intelligently manage their video content with enhanced functionality, control, and insight. Imagen is being used by global organisations to manage and distribute their expanding video and media libraries – enabling fast, easy, secure and controlled access to content through the highly customisable platform.

Imagen’s customers include The Premier League, World Tennis Association, BP, Reuters, BBC and IMG, part of Endeavour. The secure platform is also used by the Ministry of Defence, and preserves archive collections for Imperial War Museums, the British Library and the BFI.

