IHSE USA's KVM System Connects Users to Production Equipment Inside 'EVS Live on Tour' Demo Van

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 5, 2016 -- IHSE USA LLC today announced that its KVM matrix switches and extenders will drive workflows and equipment inside EVS' new demo van, built to give EVS customers and users hands-on, on-site demonstrations of the latest live-production solutions from EVS. The van will make its debut at the 2016 NAB Show and will subsequently visit customers at some of the biggest sporting events in North America during "EVS Live on Tour." IHSE's KVM system will connect all PCs, servers, and other equipment inside the van so that users can access and control any device from a single workstation.

"We're taking our demo van directly to our customers to introduce them to some of our new products and workflows. We needed a high-quality KVM system to switch among PC products, monitoring multiviewers, promotional videos, and presentations during the demonstrations," said Quentin Grutman, senior vice president at EVS. "We initially reached out to IHSE because of the work they've done with some of our key clients. We reviewed other solutions but were most impressed with IHSE's quality and reliability, so the choice was clear."

EVS's live-production solutions on board the van focus on six key areas: production servers and live tools, next-generation live switching, content management, exchange and distribution, officiating solutions, and IP-based workflow. IHSE's KVM matrix switch is the central connection between the van's workstation -- consisting of a keyboard and mouse -- and the various EVS solutions, enabling dynamic switching between sources with near-zero latency.

The IHSE KVM system inside the EVS demo van consists of a Draco tera compact 32-port matrix switch with Cat5e/6 connections, and Draco vario Series 474 KVM extenders with DVI-I connectors supporting both DVI and VGA sources. The extenders are packaged in six-bay, 1-U frames with internal dual power supplies.

"As part of the exchange and distribution options in the EVS truck, the IHSE KVM system will demonstrate flexible sharing of server devices from a single keyboard and mouse," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "Visitors will see firsthand how a KVM matrix creates a more effective, more flexible workflow environment."

Visitors to the 2016 NAB Show can see IHSE's KVM solution in action inside the "EVS Live on Tour" van at Alliance Productions' annual mobile truck event on Monday, April 18. After NAB, the demo van will make stops at major events throughout the year, including the Indy 500, U.S. Open golf, and multiple NBA, MLB, and NFL games.

IHSE USA will demonstrate its KVM matrix switch and extender products at NAB in booth SL13916.

About EVS

EVS provides its customers with reliable and innovative technology to enable the production of live, enriched video programming, allowing them to work more efficiently and boost their revenue streams. Its industry-leading broadcast and media production systems are used by broadcasters, production companies, postproduction facilities, film studios, content owners, and archive libraries around the globe. It spans four key markets Sports, Entertainment, News, and Media.

Founded in 1994, its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionizsed live broadcasting. Its reliable and integrated tapeless solutions, based around its market-leading XT server range, are now widely used to deliver live productions worldwide. Today, it continues to develop practical innovations, such as its C-Cast second-screen delivery platform, to help customers maximise the value of their media content.

The company is headquartered in Belgium and has offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. Approximately 475 EVS professionals from 20 offices are selling its branded products in over 100 countries, and provide customer support globally. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSEUSA_EVS_LiveTourTruck.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE USA's Draco tera compact in EVS Tour Truck

