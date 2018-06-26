IHSE USA Racks Up Five Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2018

CRANBURY, N.J. — June 26, 2018 — IHSE USA products earned five Best of Show awards at InfoComm 2018, held June 6-8 in Las Vegas. The company’s Draco vario L481-BIPVMC KVM interface card earned coveted Best of Show awards from both Sound and Video Contractor and AV Technology magazines; its Draco ultra 490 4K dual-head DisplayPort KVM extender won Best of Show from Government Video magazine; and the Draco compact XV 16 x 8 dual-head KVM matrix garnered Best of Show awards from both Sound and Video Contractor and Government Video.

“We are tremendously pleased with the positive response our latest Draco products received at InfoComm,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “Experts and professionals from across the industry took a look at our latest KVM solutions, and they liked what they saw! We’re confident that our customers will feel the same way, recognizing the valuable benefits these new offerings can bring to their operations.”

The new Draco vario L481-BIPVMC KVM interface card enables the integration of virtual machines connected by TCP/IP into existing Draco tera compact or enterprise-based physical KVM matrix switch systems. The result is a highly functional remote desktop solution with all of the benefits of the Draco KVM system. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution results in a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

IHSE’s new Series 490 Draco ultra DP 1.2 dual-head system supports up to two 4K60 displays in one extender TX/RX set and thereby increases computer viewing area by more than 50 percent. Packaged in a compact enclosure, two DisplayPort KVM fiber-optic main boards and an internal power supply create a unique extender solution that supports ultra-high-resolution imaging in command and control, air traffic control, visual medicine, and geospatial mapping applications. With the Series 490 dual-head extender units, users working with a sufficiently robust graphics card can support either a stretched desktop of up to 8192 x 2160 (2 x 4096 x 2160) across two displays or run them in “clone” mode to show the same 4K content on both displays.

IHSE’s Draco Compact XV 16 x 8 fiber matrix system is the world’s first dual-head 4K KVM matrix solution. Based on IHSE’s instant switching technology, the Draco tera compact XV 4K is designed to meet the extreme bandwidth requirements for sharing multiple UHD and DCI video signals in the same switch fabric. The fixed-size KVM system supports up to 16 dual-head 4K computers and eight dual-head 4K monitors at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60fps, with 4:4:4 color sampling on each display. For extended display configurations, IHSE provides internal synchronization for each extender to enable perfect timing for seamless resolutions up to 8192 x 2160.

More information about IHSE USA’s KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

