IHSE USA Products at SMPTE 2016

SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016)

IHSE USA Product Preview

Booth 203

New -- Draco vario SDI Extender

On display will be a new Draco vario series SDI extender, the most recent addition to IHSE's successful KVM extender series. The new SDI extender can combine 3G-SDI signals with embedded audio in Draco tera KVM switches as point-to-point extenders for transmitting video up to 10 kilometers over fiber cable or up to 140 meters over Cat-X. An integrated signal-conversion function uses IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender on the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort CPU units to the SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.

Two SFP cages on the SDI CPU can support up to two SDI input sources, selectable via tera tool or an external push-button panel such as DNF's programmable push-button panel communicating via IHSE's API. An optional looping output is available on the CPU unit to connect an SDI monitor on the local side. Two SFP cages on the CON unit allow up to two parallel SDI outputs for connecting broadcast-style monitors.

Optional dual ports are available on both the CON and CPU for connecting the units to the matrix switch in various combinations. This capability enables an uninterrupted connection during maintenance, a backup system in fully redundant or missional-critical environments, and the ability to share CPU sources between multiple KVM systems.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_DracoVarioSDI.png

Photo Caption: Draco vario SDI Extender

Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

SMPTE 2016 attendees will see the Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch, which provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, allowing any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for eight, 16, 32, and 48 ports in 1 RU and 64 and 80 ports in 2 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems, such as software from Crestron, HRS, DNF, and Lawo. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.

In addition to the standard compact UNI options, customized models can be configured using special-purpose Embrionix modules for HDMI to SDI, SDI to HDMI, MADI, and ST-2022-6 for broadcast IP distribution.

Photo Linkwww.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoTeraMatrixSwitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch With 48 Fully Equipped UNI Ports

Draco ultra DP

IHSE will demonstrate the Draco ultra DP, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (LICI) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color ready).

The Draco ultra DP extender allows the operation of CPUs from a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort video, keyboard, and pointing device -- over a single duplex fiber cable. Transfer of fully digital video is supported in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4). The KVM extender also supports audio transmission via the DisplayPort interface, eliminating the need for additional audio modules and enabling playback of the audio signal on monitors with integrated loudspeakers. It is also possible to integrate optional Draco vario upgrade modules for digital audio input and output and for data signals such as USB 2.0 and RS-232.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUltraDP.jpg

Photo Caption: Draco ultra DP is the industry's first KVM extender.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

