IHSE USA Products at SET Expo 2017

To better service our customers in the Brazilian territory, IHSE has partnered with LineUp Systems, a leading manufacturing representative in Sao Paulo, to sell IHSE KVM products for TV and Broadcast applications. LineUp Systems carries a complete line of solutions supporting digital TV requirements for broadcast stations, production studios and TV studios at universities. LineUp Systems has a team of engineers with extensive knowledge in systems integration, training, project management, and technical support. More information about LineUp is available at http://www.lineup.com.br.



At LineUp's stand 17, IHSE will present the following:



IHSE to demonstrate integrated multiscreen control (MSC) feature for KVM matrix switching



At SET Expo 2017, visitors to the IHSE stand will see a demonstration of the Draco KVM extenders' multiscreen control (MSC) functionality, which lets operators seamlessly move a mouse across multiple displays to provide instant access to any active CPU source connected through the KVM switch. By simply moving the mouse cursor within an assigned MSC display, users will automatically gain control of the CPU with full keyboard and mouse functions. Users no longer have to change devices manually or have multiple keyboard and mouse devices at a workstation.



Multiscreen control is an integral part of all Draco switches. Within IHSE's tera tool configuration software, up to four adjacent console units can be assigned for MSC capabilities. Multiple MSC display setups are supported. In addition, multihead devices such as IHSE's series 482 Dual Head extenders are supported.



By combining the advanced technology of IHSE's flex-port technology and MSC capabilities, multiscreen control has become simple and cost effective: A single keyboard and mouse is all you need to push your content onto any connected display. MSC allows you to manage the content that will be displayed on each screen via IHSE's OSD or hot key commands to allow any connected CPU to be accessible instantaneously.





Stop by stand 17 to learn about IHSE's new award-winning products and capabilities:



Draco ultra DP Now Supports 4K at 30-Bit, 4:4:4

IHSE will showcase the Draco ultra DP, winner of a Best of Show award at InfoComm 2017, the first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth. The device constitutes a new generation of digital KVM signal extension using the innovative Lightweight Image (Lici(R)) codec, developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. This revolutionary coding technology ensures brilliant image quality at the highest video resolutions with outstanding color accuracy (deep color-ready).



The Draco ultra DP extender allows users to operate CPUs from extended devices at a remotely located workstation -- including DisplayPort video displays, keyboards, and pointing devices -- over a single duplex fiber cable. The extender transfers fully digital video in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 and 3840 x 2160 at a 60 hertz refresh rate and full color depth (30-bit, 4:4:4).



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoUltraDP.jpg

Photo Caption: IHSE's Draco ultra DP is the industry's first 4K DisplayPort KVM extender with a 60 hertz refresh rate in full color depth.





Draco KVM Extender Compliant With Intel's OPS+-Equipped Displays

An award winner at both the 2017 NAB Show and InfoComm 2017, the Draco KVM extender unit designed to fit displays with an OPS+ option slot simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located.



This extender can transmit video signals up to 4K/60 hertz 4:4:4 resolution at distances of up to 10 kilometers with single-mode fiber. The result is full, instant interactivity with artifact-free images and no delay in signal transmission.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSEUSA_OPSplus_CON_card.jpg

Photo Caption: The New Draco OPS+ KVM Extender Unit





Draco tera compact UNI -- Universal Matrix Switch Supporting KVM, SDI, and USB 3.0 Sources

The Draco tera compact UNI matrix switch provides the option to switch any combination of 3G-SDI, USB 3.0, and ultra-high-definition KVM using an SFP modular design. Each port is designed around the IHSE flex-port technology, which allows any port to be defined as an input or output. Frame sizes are available for eight, 16, 32, or 48 ports in 1 RU and 64 or 80 ports in 2 RU. Each frame includes an internal controller card that can be managed with many different third-party control systems, such as those from Crestron, HRS, DNF Controls, and Lawo. Frames come standard with dual power and optional API modules for SNMP.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoTeraMatrixSwitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch With 48 Fully Equipped UNI Ports





SET Expo 2017

IHSE USA Product Preview

Exhibiting on LineUp Stand 17



