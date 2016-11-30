IHSE USA Products at I/ITSEC 2016

I/ITSEC

Draco Tactical Deployable KVM/AV Package

At I/ITSEC 2016, IHSE USA will show the Draco Tactical VKM-DS (video, keyboard, and mouse distribution system), a compact, rapidly deployable KVM/AV package that offers ultra-fast command-and-control decision capabilities for tactical operations centers and other shelter-based command centers. Built from the latest commercial, off-the-shelf high-speed KVM technology components, the basic VKM-DS system can support up to 12 input sources and one quad-view display. Users can create custom configurations to support multiple displays and projection requirements -- up to 36 sources with two quad-screen output displays. All electrical components, power, and cabling are mounted inside an 11-RU case that is rugged, transportable, weather-resistant, and compliant with military specifications. All source connections are accessible from the front, while Cat 5e/6 (fiber optional) interconnects between remote cases are located on the rear. Each case includes a standard 19-inch rack frame with slide racks for easy access to internal cables.

The VKM-DS works with basic throwdown KVM extenders or with a prewired 4-RU MIL-SPEC transport case that supports up to six computer sources. Up to six such cases can be interconnected with one VKM-DS base unit, allowing easy expansion in larger operation centers. The unit supports standard signal formats via DVI and USB-HID, with options to include Dual-Link DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 2.0, RS-232, RS-422, analog audio, and digital audio interfaces. Noise-free audio cards with phantom power are also available.

Draco CWDM Mux/Demux Kit

At I/ITSEC 2016, IHSE USA will have on display its Draco CWDM kit, which merges bidirectional, passive optical multiplexer or demultiplexer modules together in a single package. The CWDM mux/demux kit can combine up to four or eight signals of different wavelengths from different fiber extenders to a single optical fiber, or it can separate the same four or eight different wavelengths coming from a single CWDM source. The K470 transmits signals regardless of the signal type, allowing DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, audio, and RS232/RS422 sources to travel up to 10 kilometers over a single transceiver connection.

The Draco CWDM multiplexer/demultiplexer kit integrates seamlessly with IHSE's Draco vario, Draco compact, and DVXi series of single-mode fiber-optic extenders. The compact chassis mounts anywhere and requires no power supply, minimizing cabling cost.

Draco Repeaters and Cross-Conversion Fiber/Copper Bridges

Also on display at I/ITSEC 2016 will be IHSE's highly flexible Draco vario repeater family, which simplifies the extension and conversion of digital signals. Every product in the family features bidirectional data ports that are individually configurable as inputs or outputs. Single- and dual-repeater boards are available for installation in Draco vario frame enclosures.

KVM extenders lengthen the reach of computer signals up to 140 meters over Cat-X cable and 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber-optic cable. Installing Draco vario repeaters at intervals along the signal path further multiplies the transmission distance.

Meanwhile, Draco vario cross-repeaters cross-convert signals between Cat-X and fiber cables. Signals available on a Cat-X network can be converted to fiber for transmission and then back to Cat-X at the receiver (or vice versa). This function is especially useful in bridging buildings with copper-based networks that are located some distance apart. Furthermore, when installed in the secondary path of a Draco vario extender with the redundant option, a cross-repeater provides backup to the primary KVM matrix switch in the event of failure. Signals flow from the transmitter through the cross-repeater to the receiver, bypassing the matrix altogether. High-quality signal processing and integral amplification ensure no signal degradation or transmission artifacts.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA provides the world's most advanced KVM switch and extender technology supporting extended-distance connectivity for DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, VGA, SDI, USB, and RS-232/422 formats. For over 30 years, IHSE USA's KVM solutions have defined the standard of performance and reliability for some of the most prestigious organizations in the world -- including those in broadcast, postproduction, government, medical, financial, and air traffic control. IHSE started as a private-label supplier of KVM extenders and has since branched out under the IHSE brand to develop several hundred innovative KVM solutions -- including switching, conversion, and ultra-high definition signal extension -- for a much more diverse and demanding global marketplace. IHSE's award-winning KVM solutions simplify and enhance effective communications in a variety of workspace environments, such as control rooms, classrooms, editing studios, and mobile-production playout stations. Today the IHSE brand has become the gold standard of ultra-fast, low-latency KVM switching, and every product is backed with uncompromised service and support.

