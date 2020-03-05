IHSE USA Products at CABSAT 2020

Draco vario ultra HDMI 2.0 4K Extender

On display at CABSAT 2020 (Booth 404) will be IHSE USA's new Draco vario ultra HDMI 2.0 extender, giving users real-time access to HDMI computers from a remote workstation that includes monitor, keyboard, mouse, loudspeakers, and other peripheral devices. Providing connectivity over a duplex LC fiber connection, the extension integrates the Fraunhofer IIS Lici® codec to enable perfect-quality transmission in 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at a real 60 Hz refresh rate and color depth (24 bit, 4:4:4 or 30 bit, 4:2:2).



Draco vario ultra 240/60 KVM Extenders for Super Slow-Mo Replay in Esports

IHSE USA will highlight its new Draco vario ultra 240/60 KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) extenders, which incorporate synchronized sequential frame rate conversion (SSFRC) to achieve the world's first super slow-motion replays for esports gaming events. Designed in collaboration with EVS, the extenders enable real-time recording of 240 Hz gaming streams for later review and analysis of events. In addition to super slo-mo action replay, the new devices enable direct broadcast of esports events in 60 Hz via on-air transmission. Also, the signals are compatible with large-screen display video processors and can be switched using Draco tera KVM matrix switches. This creates an ideal arena videowall management system with the ability to provide dynamic control and raise the level of excitement during live events.



MV42 Series MultiViewer for DisplayPort 4K60

Also at CABSAT 2020, IHSE USA will promote its new MV42 four-port Multiview Display Processor — combining a high-performance 4K60 multi-image video processor with remote keyboard/mouse control. Available with a single-head 4K DisplayPort output or dual-head 4K DisplayPort outputs, the MV42 can display and control up to four computer screens at a time on a single 4Kp60 monitor. MV42 provides scalable, zero-latency interaction with the Draco compact XV or Draco enterprise XV KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) matrix systems.



Company Overview:

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

The IHSE USA Draco vario ultra HDMI 2.0 4K Extender

The Draco vario ultra 240/60 KVM Extender for Super Slow-Mo in Esports

The IHSE USA MV42 Series MultiViewer for DisplayPort 4K60

