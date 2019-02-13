IHSE USA Products at CABSAT 2019

Draco vario Ultra HDMI 2.0 Extender

IHSE brings TRUE KVM workstation management solutions to CABSAT 2019 with the latest HDMI 2.0 extenders for 4K video and USB keyboard and mouse extension over fiber or Cat-X connections. Based on the highly efficient Fraunhofer IIS Lici® codec, these new extenders enable picture-perfect transmission of video sources with resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 hertz and full color depth (10bit, 4:4:4). Offered in several module types, Draco vario Ultra includes features such as looping outputs and redundant ports for maximum efficiency whether used as point-to-point connections or integrated into IHSE’s high-performance KVM switch systems.

Draco vario SDI Extender

The Draco vario SDI extender brings SDI and KVM together using an IHSE direct-connect KVM/SDI converter card, which combines and converts between SDI video and digital video signals and eliminates the need for external third-party conversion/extender units. As a result, users can reduce cable clutter, assembly costs, AC power requirements, and system complexity. Furthermore, users are no longer limited to the fixed package sizes of third-party converters because each IHSE SDI converter can be installed in all IHSE vario frames. Users can build specialized assemblies with upgrade cards supporting PCM audio, RS-232, RS-422, or USB 2.0 embedded in parallel with the SDI transport.

An SDI CPU extender can accept SDI video signals up to 3G-SDI and make them available to KVM CON units — either directly or through a Draco tera KVM matrix switch — for connection to DVI, HDMI, or DisplayPort monitors. An SDI CON unit can also convert digital video signals for display on an SDI monitor. Users can process embedded audio either through the SDI source or separately with audio upgrade cards. Optional redundant ports are available to create primary and secondary connections for backup.

Draco vario Remote IP CPU

KVM meets DVI with the Draco vario Remote IP CPU, which combines the functionality of a thin client with a KVM extender (transmitter) for seamless KVM connectivity to an IP infrastructure. It uses RDP, RemoteFX, SSH, and VNC protocols to connect individual workstations to virtual machines as thought they were accessing real PCs, with immediate access and single sign-on for ease of operation. Further remote protocols will be incorporated in the future and can be made available on demand. A single Remote IP CPU can host up to eight simultaneous sessions. This space-saving solution is fully compatible with the Draco vario extender and the Draco enterprise and compact matrix switch series.

The KVM infrastructure adds extensive flexibility to an RDP session. RDP sessions can now be shared among multiple users, delivering better collaboration and control-room solutions.

CABSAT 2019 Preview

March 12-14

IHSE USA

Stand 102

