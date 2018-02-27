2018 NAB Show

IHSE USA Product Preview

Booth SL10216



IHSE USA Products at the 2018 NAB Show



New Series of Extenders Based on the Fraunhofer Lici® Codec

At the 2018 NAB Show, IHSE will highlight its new series of Draco ultra KVM extenders, based on the Lici® video codec, that accommodate a full range of video standards. Developed in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits, Lici provides the highest possible efficiency in video, audio, and data transmission. The Draco ultra extenders will include models that support HDMI 1.3 (491 Series); dual-head, dual-link DVI (492 Series); DisplayPort 1.1 4K30, 24-bit, 4:4:4 (493 Series); and DVI-I (494 Series). Also on display will be the legacy 490 Series extender for DisplayPort 1.2 4K60, 30-bit, 4:4:4, which is planned to support future video formats up to 8K. Live demonstrations will show how these products deliver superior performance and cost-effective solutions for entertainment venues, staging presentations, graphics editing, high-security control centers, audio room mixing, and virtual reality installations.



496 Series Draco vario Extender for SDI to Computer Video

On display at the 2018 NAB Show will be IHSE's 496 Series Draco vario SDI extender, which converts 3G-SDI signals for sharing serial digital video with IHSE's Draco tera KVM matrix switches. As part of the new ultra series, the 496 provides the same features as the 486 Series Draco vario but is now based on the same codec as other ultra series extenders.



An integrated signal-conversion function transcodes SDI sources to IHSE's flex-port technology to switch SDI sources from the CPU to any other extender connected to the matrix in the digital video domain, including DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Likewise, the extender can switch any of the HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort CPU units to an SDI CON unit. This capability allows users to view content on a wide range of monitors without needing dedicated SDI displays and extra cables for SDI extension.



444 Series Draco Programmable Keyboard

The 2018 NAB Show will mark the North American debut of IHSE's new freely programmable 444 Series Draco keyboard, which was officially introduced at IBC2017 last year. This rugged, plug-and-play device makes it possible to connect a keyboard, mouse, and keypad to a KVM system through a single USB port without needing an additional HID extension. The remaining USB port on the extender CON unit allows simultaneous connection of another USB HID device, while an expansion option allows for an additional 25-button programmable keypad to program single commands or macros. The mechanical and ergonomic keyboard is designed for heavy-duty use, accommodating up to 50 million keystrokes.



Demonstrations With Partners Avid and EVS

Avid — Because IHSE KVM options are integrated into the Avid Pro Tools | S6 control surface, Pro Tools | S6 console users enjoy the benefits of integrated KVM control to make setup and configuration faster and easier. Through the S6 Master Touch Module, users can control the Draco tera | S6 KVM switch to select between multiple Pro Tools workstations or other digital audio workstations (DAWs). NAB Show visitors can see a demo of the Avid-IHSE integration at IHSE booth SL10216 and Avid booth SU801.



EVS — IHSE KVM technology provides essential control, management, and operation of EVS tools, making them instantly and flexibly available to operators. Together, EVS and IHSE provide solutions that are trusted by the world's greatest broadcast organizations. Throughout the 2018 NAB Show, live demonstrations will take place between EVS booth SL3816 and IHSE booth SL10216 that show how to control EVS XT3 and LSM remotely using IHSE gear.



Company Overview:



IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/180227IHSE.docx



Image Downloads:



www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_NEW_ULTRA_49X.jpg

At the 2018 NAB Show, IHSE will introduce a new series of extenders based on the Fraunhofer Lici® codec.



www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_SDI_Extender_Chassis.png

496 Series Draco vario Extender for SDI to Computer Video



Follow IHSE USA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?ref=stream

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw