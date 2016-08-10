IHSE USA Offers Two New Models of USP3 Control Panels for KVM Push-butt

CRANBURY, N.J. — July 12, 2016 — IHSE USA LLC today announced the addition of two new USP3 control panels for KVM push-button control. Based on the USP3-16-IHSE introduced earlier this year, IHSE USA now offers the same technology in an eight-button desk-mount (USP3-8D-IHSE) and an eight-button rack-mount (USP3-8-IHSE) model. With an integrated, web-based configuration GUI, these new control panels can be set up and operational in minutes. The USP3-8D-IHSE, USP3-8-IHSE, and USP3-16-IHSE models are available exclusively through IHSE USA and IHSE GmbH.

These new push-button panels are an ideal alternative to keyboard switch commands when users must interact quickly between active sources and multiple switch commands must be activated simultaneously. Within the configuration setup, users can easily create multiaction commands (macros) with a single push-button command. Additionally, each programmable button can be assigned a specific color with user-specific text. Up to eight actions can be assigned to each button. Workstation operators no longer have to memorize keyboard sequence commands in situations where there are multiple source and destination feeds to manage.

The USP3 can be configured to control one IHSE matrix at a specified IP address. The GUI home screen shows the currently viewed destination (console) number, the destination name, the source feeding the destination, and the current mode. From there users can choose up to 15 predefined "Take" options or choose the "Destination Select" option to view another destination. Additionally, users can manually select "Source" or "Mode" keys.

Housed in a 1-RU chassis, the USP3-8-IHSE offers up to eight programmable buttons and a 100BaseT network connection. The USP3-8D-IHSE is housed in a low-profile enclosure that is attractively styled to fit on the desktop. The USP3-8-IHSE push-button panel supports redundant power and includes an internal web-page control menu for configuration and setup.

"The USP-16-IHSE push-button panel was well-received when it was introduced to our customers earlier this year as a high-end KVM control panel option — so it just made sense to look at the same feature sets for our mid-to-small markets," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "As specialized control panels, these new models fit perfectly where workstations are shared among multiple users. We see them as an efficient user interface advantage for classrooms, meeting rooms, training facilities, or command and control environments in which users need immediate access to sources."

"Based on our core product technology, it was a logical expansion of our software to provide IHSE with these specialized pushbutton panels for KVM switching and multi-action requirements," said Dan Fogel, chief technology officer of DNF Controls. "We anticipate future upgrades as IHSE's customer base becomes more aware of the functionality of these new offerings."

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been an innovator in the design and implementation of device control interfaces since 1990. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet the real-world device-management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction, and similar facilities. For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video & mouse) products supporting long- distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber optic cables for "mission critical" video and data access.

