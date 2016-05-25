IHSE USA Offers New Deployable KVM/AV Package to Support Remote Command-Center Operations

CRANBURY, N.J. -- May 25, 2016 -- IHSE USA LLC today announced the launch of the Draco Tactical VKM-DS (video, keyboard, and mouse distribution system), a compact, rapidly deployable KVM/AV package that offers ultra-fast command-and-control decision capabilities for tactical operations centers and other shelter-based command centers.

"The VKM-DS represents the next generation of compact transit packs for computer and video systems created specifically as audiovisual KVM command-and-control systems for military units, disaster relief centers, and first responders," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "It is designed for the interoperability, size, weight, and power effectiveness these operations demand. This lightweight system can be set up and operational within minutes to support a wide range of mission-critical mobile command-and-control environments -- from military, law enforcement, defense, and emergency/disaster management centers, to tactical security operations and deployable field C2 shelters."

Built from the latest commercial, off-the-shelf, high-speed KVM technology components, the basic VKM-DS system can support up to 36 input sources and two quad-view displays. All electrical components, power, and cabling are mounted inside an 11-RU case that is rugged, transportable, weather-resistant, and compliant with military specifications. All source connections are accessible from the front, while Cat 5e/6 interconnects between remote cases are located on the rear. Each case includes a standard 19-inch rack frame with slide racks for easy access to cables and equipment.

The VKM-DS works with basic throwdown KVM extenders or with a prewired, 4-RU, MIL-SPEC transport case that supports up to six computer sources. Up to six such cases can be interconnected to one VKM-DS base unit, allowing easy expansion in larger operation centers. The unit supports standard signal formats via DVI and USB-HID, with options to include Dual-Link DVI, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 2.0, RS-232, RS-422, analog audio, and digital audio interfaces. Noise-free audio cards with phantom power are also available.

Because the VKM-DS is built around common KVM components, users can create custom configurations to support multiple displays and projection requirements. A typical package starts with 12 input connections and can be expanded to support up to 72 sources with four quad-screen output displays. Output connections for projection systems support DVI and HDMI output at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200. The system can optionally manage advanced 4K resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 via DisplayPort over fiber interconnects.

For video projection, each VKM-DS includes at least one advanced, quad-screen video processor commonly used for multimedia presentations in tactical operation centers and command operation centers. This is beneficial when it becomes necessary to display up to four video images on a single projector or monitor. The quad-screen processor can output to DVI or HDMI projectors, and users can position images as needed with the advanced software GUI.

IHSE USA has partnered with AVKM LLC to support portable large-screen projection systems. These preconfigured and easily deployable systems can support screen sizes ranging from 60 inches to 190 inches wide and can accommodate all major projector resolutions up to WUXGA (1920 X 1200). The lightweight, foldable, and easy-to-set-up aluminum-screen frame installs in minutes based on its patented, cantilevered floating-mount projector attachments.



About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video & mouse) products supporting long distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial and oil & petroleum industries. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber optic cables for "mission critical" video and data access.

