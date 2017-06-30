IHSE USA Honored With Three NewBay Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2017

CRANBURY, N.J. -- June 30, 2017 -- IHSE USA won three NewBay Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2017. The company's Tera Viewer software won Best of Show from both Government Video and Sound & Video Contractor, while the Draco vario OPS+ KVM extender for DisplayPort was honored by AV Technology.



An intuitive user interface ideally suited for professional KVM management at the workstation, Tera Viewer provides an IP-based preview of video signals passing through Draco tera KVM matrix systems. With Tera Viewer, users can conveniently check and monitor images as often as required in control-and-monitoring applications. Tera Viewer presents live-image previews on separate, user-configurable screens, and a drag-and-drop feature makes it possible to reroute data paths easily in the KVM switch.



"IHSE USA's Draco Tera Viewer enables the option to control matrix sources from anywhere the workstation is located," one Sound & Video Contractor judge said of the product.



The Draco OPS+ KVM extender is a new 4K DisplayPort KVM module designed for larger ultra-high-definition displays that incorporate Open Pluggable Specification (OPS+) from Intel(R). It is based on IHSE's Draco Ultra DisplayPort CON extender and features video and USB-HID display components for KVM. The Draco OPS+ extender simplifies the installation, operation, and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens wherever they are located. The unit is intended for system installers and users of large video walls looking for an affordable and reliable extender to support 4K video and KVM/touch-screen interfaces.



"Standards are everything in the AV industry. IHSE USA's introduction of Intel's Open Pluggable Specification to its Draco KVM extender for DisplayPort creates a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy-and-manage architecture for digital signage and command and control," said a judge from AV Technology. "This product has a number of robust features that make it a must-see."



Best of Show winners were submitted for consideration and selected by a panel of anonymous, CTS-certified InfoComm members. On the first and second days of InfoComm 2017, on-site judges evaluated each entered product against multiple criteria, including innovation; performance against category standard; richness/relevance of feature set; ease of installation/maintenance; network friendliness; and value/ROI. Products with the highest total points were designated as winners.



"When editing video, mixing audio, or doing broadcast design, the best place to control the switch sources is right from the desktop. That was our inspiration for the Tera Viewer. Meanwhile, we created the Draco OPS+ KVM unit to support the growing number of digital-signage installers implementing OPS+-based solutions. Now they have a more cost-effective way to share common computer and server access without installing an additional extender box at the screen location," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "Our aim is always to make things easier for the end user, and these awards are an indication that we're headed in the right direction."



About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.



All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.



