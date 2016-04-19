IHSE USA and Vizrt to Demonstrate High-Performance, Long-Distance KVM Connection for Live-Broadcast Workflows at NAB

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 18, 2016 -- IHSE USA LLC today announced that it will work with Vizrt at the 2016 NAB Show to demonstrate high-performance, long-distance KVM capabilities by connecting a live source between the two companies' booths, which will be located at opposite ends of the South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Both manufacturers will demonstrate mutual compatibility of their products based on real scenarios. The intent is to show long-distance connectivity in real time.

"Vizrt visualization software is widely used in digital workflow for the broadcast industry, quite often for real-time ingest of live data and video into the on-air video stream. In this scenario, broadcasters require high video quality and instant remote access from studios and control rooms. As longtime partners, Vizrt and IHSE have worked together to optimize IHSE's KVM technology and operational concept for this typical broadcast application," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "This demonstration is an example of what's possible when broadcasters combine Vizrt's visualization software with IHSE's KVM technology for live production: they get immediate high-performance access to their signals without loss of quality. In fact, IHSE KVM systems are used to manage Vizrt workstations at Fox Business Graphics and Al Jazeera, as well as many European networks."

The NAB Show demonstrations will involve IHSE Draco tera enterprise and compact matrix switchers and the full line of IHSE vario Series extenders for DVI, HDMI, and DisplayPort. The IHSE equipment will manage all Vizrt workstations running the Viz Engine real-time compositor, Viz Artist modeling and animation tools, and the Viz Trio character generator. A fiber connection between the booths -- a distance of about 1500 feet -- will connect a live workstation at the Vizrt booth to a workstation at the IHSE booth comprised of Vizrt hardware and software.

The demonstration in the Vizrt booth (SL2417) will show instant KVM switching between Vizrt control PCs and Viz Engine graphic engines based on an eight-port IHSE Draco tera compact matrix. Vizrt will use the system for its video wall and augmented-reality show, with live demonstrations taking place every 30 minutes. These large public demonstrations require a full control room. IHSE's equipment will enable Vizrt to reliably connect to servers in the rack room and allow operators to swap between multiple machines without fail, thus avoiding mistakes in the live presentation. Vizrt will rely on two operators during the live presentation, and the KVM system will make it possible for both operators to work in tandem to ensure smooth operations.

Meanwhile, at the IHSE booth (SL13916), IHSE will demonstrate the seamless integration of Vizrt user stations with other broadcast applications. The Vizrt source will be distributed to several workstation areas, showing simple access through IHSE's KVM tie-line management using Draco Grid Manager and the Draco enterprise KVM matrix switch.

Together the joint demonstrations will create a real-time operational environment that proves the IHSE equipment can perform latency-free switching among editing stations over long distances with no loss of quality or resolution, even with large graphics processors. At the same time, NAB Show visitors will see how multiple Vizrt processors with different functions can be easily interconnected at a single user workstation. Vizrt uses off-the-shelf hardware with OEM graphics and video cards, so the IHSE KVM equipment works easily with all of Vizrt's hardware and is easy to set up. Users simply plug in the security dongle, assign it to a workstation, and start working.

"NAB is our largest show of the year, and we need a reliable KVM solution to ensure that our operators are able to access every server as needed," said Gerhard Lang, Vizrt chief engineering officer. "The systems have worked so well for us that we have installed them in our new state-of-the-art R&D center in Vomp, Austria."

About Vizrt

Vizrt provides real-time 3D graphics, studio automation, sports analysis, and asset management tools for the media and entertainment industry. This includes interactive and virtual solutions, animations, maps, weather, video editing, compositing, and playout tools. Vizrt has customers in more than 100 countries worldwide including CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, BSkyB, Al Jazeera, NDR, ITN, ZDF, Star TV, Network 18, TV Today, CCTV, NHK, and the list keeps growing. Vizrt has nearly 600 employees and operates in 40 offices worldwide. Vizrt is a privately owned company by Nordic Capital Fund VIII.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

Photo Linkwww.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-DracoTeraMatrixSwitch.png

Photo Caption: Draco tera compact Matrix Switch

Visit IHSE USA at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SL13916

