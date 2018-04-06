IHSE USA and EVS Team Up to Accelerate Live Production Workflow

Advanced Technology Partnership Brings New KVM Solutions to New XT Series Server and XFile Systems

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 6, 2018 — IHSE USA today announced an advanced technology partnership with EVS to enhance live production workflows for EVS XT series servers and XFile3 gateway and removable storage systems. As part of this partnership, IHSE has developed a specialized KVM packaging concept based on the Draco tera compact series of KVM matrix systems that supports both current and future connectivity requirements for EVS systems. At the 2018 NAB Show, the companies will route a fiber link between IHSE’s booth (SL10216) and the EVS booth (SL3816) to demonstrate long-distance connectivity using dual EVS LSM (Live Slow Motion) remote-control panels at a single workstation.

Image 1 of 1 0406-IHSE_EVS_Dual422_LSM_KVM

The EVS XT series live production server is used by virtually every high-level broadcaster in the world. Likewise, many top-tier broadcasters and related service companies rely on IHSE’s KVM technology. At the show, EVS — the world leader in the production of live slow-motion replay and the creation of instant on-the-fly highlights — will show how incorporating IHSE technology enables faster turnaround and better access to enriched graphics for live events and mobile production. An XT3 server at the EVS booth will be connected via fiber to a workstation at the IHSE booth using dual LSM remote-control panels, while previews of converted SDI sources will appear on HDMI displays.

EVS, which recently opened a new training center in New Jersey, incorporated IHSE’s Draco compact matrix system into that facility to enable dynamic switching during hands-on training sessions. Prior to that fixed installation, EVS also incorporated IHSE’s KVM systems inside its EVS Live on Tour demo van, which travels the country giving customers on-site demonstrations of the latest EVS live production solutions.

With the success of those deployments, EVS once again turned to IHSE to develop a KVM system that allows producers and broadcasters to share sources for fast turnaround workflows, mastering ingest, and archive management for video programming. Based on the Draco compact series of switch and extender solutions, the KVM system supports all connectivity for video management and LSM remote control over RS-422 — all within the same KVM switch environment. In addition, IHSE’s new 474-BSS upgrade card supports up to two LSM units at the same workstation. By using integrated KVM to connect the EVS systems, LSM opens enhanced capabilities for sharing multiple servers from a single remote control with unmatched speed for slow-motion and live-editing operations.

“The EVS team is excited about our new partnership with IHSE,” said Nicolas Bourdon, senior vice president of marketing, EVS. “This partnership will enable EVS to deliver enhanced features that will help our customers become more efficient and reduce costs.”

“By partnering with EVS, IHSE is helping to improve live production workflow the world over,” said Manuel Greisinger, head of sales for IHSE. “Combining our technology with EVS’ powerful and world-renowned live production solution means that, together, we can collaborate to deliver unique workflow functionality focused on productivity. The result is greater efficiency, with streamlined operations for XT and XFile3 users.”

Greisinger added, “The new partnership is expected to spark innovation and additional R&D in the KVM and IP CPU server markets by maximizing the product development talents and resources at both companies while driving efficiency in the companies’ respective market segments.”

More information about IHSE USA’s KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

Visit IHSE USA at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL10216

# # #

About EVS (http://www.evs.tv/)

EVS Broadcast Equipment is a leader in the design of hardware and software for the production and playout of sport, news and TV programs in both live and near-live environments. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and EVS technology is now widely used in nonlinear editing and high-definition television across the television broadcast market worldwide. The company sells its branded products in more than 70 countries and is capable of providing service in any region. The company has offices in Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and the United States.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/180406IHSE.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE_EVS_Dual422_LSM_KVM.jpeg

Photo Caption: IHSE USA and EVS have teamed up to accelerate live production workflow.

Follow IHSE:

https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

https://www.facebook.com/pages/IHSE-USA-LLC/451555998278049?ref=stream

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw

http://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc