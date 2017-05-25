IHSE Sets Global Innovation and Growth Strategy With Addition of New Sales and Product Managers

CRANBURY, N.J. -- May 25, 2017 -- As part of its growth strategy and desire to meet high demand for its KVM products around the world, IHSE has hired four new product and sales professionals. Mark Hempel has joined IHSE as head of product management, Óscar Mezquita was hired as senior sales manager with IHSE GmbH in Europe, Robin Sim was hired as the new regional presales manager for IHSE APAC, and Markus Emmert has joined IHSE as senior sales engineer and product manager.



Working closely with the customer sales and support team, Hempel will oversee ongoing development of the company's advanced KVM products and solutions to ensure IHSE stays on top of market needs. Prior to joining IHSE, Hempel spent almost 20 years at Black Box Network Services, where he held a variety of positions related to KVM product management and technical support. His last position there was senior solution consultant for KVM and A/V in the EMEA region. Hempel has extensive experience with IHSE KVM applications and has contributed many product and feature ideas that have influenced IHSE's current digital-product portfolio. Hempel served for six years in the German Air Force and studied electrical power engineering in Munich.



As senior sales manager, Mezquita will coordinate sales activities for northeast Germany and the southern European countries of Portugal, Spain, and Italy. His responsibilities include sales negotiations with distributors, systems integrators, and end users; business development management; and channel management. Mezquita has more than 15 years' experience in sales and business management in the broadcast and live-events market and has held senior international sales positions at Riedel and Jünger Audio. He is based in Berlin and is fluent in four languages.



In his role as regional presales manager based in Singapore, Sim is responsible for business development and sales activities in the Asia-Pacific region. He has spent more than 13 years in marketing, business development, and sales for companies such as ABtUS Singapore and TÜV SÜD's Singapore location and is experienced in the field of matrix switches, amplifiers, and pro A/V. He is fluent in English, Chinese (Mandarin), and Bahasa Indonesia, and has travelled extensively in the Asia-Pacific region.



Emmert has more than 18 years of experience in the design, installation, and commissioning of complex KVM infrastructures and provisioning of technical support to end users. Previously, he was responsible for the planning and implementation of control centers and control rooms using KVM infrastructure for the systems integrator Hetec Datensysteme.



"The primary way to maintain our market-leading position in high-performance KVM technology is through continuous product development and innovation coupled with expert sales and support," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "Mark, Óscar, Robin, and Markus bring critical experience and relationships to the table that help us do just that. Their valuable knowledge -- from both the technical and commercial perspectives -- will be a catalyst for further growth."



More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.



About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.



