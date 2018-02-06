IHSE to Demonstrate the Extension and Switching of Virtual and Augmented Reality Signals

CRANBURY, N.J. — Feb. 6, 2018 — At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam, IHSE will be introducing a game-changing solution to extend and switch immersive reality signals over long distances using Draco KVM systems.



The new solution addresses growing interest in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in a wide variety of pro AV market sectors; in corporate and education applications such as product design and prototyping; in situational training and advanced control environments; and in retail and leisure applications including cinemas, shops, and museums.



Extending the distance between source computers and users, and switching between VR/AR applications, are real challenges today. IHSE's Draco KVM solutions allow high-performance computers for VR/AR systems, CAVEs, and large LED walls to be located at a remote distance of up to 80 kilometers. Only a single Cat-X or fiber connection is required to extend a VR/AR system.



This remote model adds convenience and security while simplifying the setup of immersive reality installations, many of which are in constricted or public locations. A Draco KVM matrix switch enables users to switch multiple VR/AR headsets in different locations to centralized high-performance computers located in a secure room. This approach eliminates the need to locate expensive PC hardware equipment close to users or to purchase multiple high-performance computers. Redundancy options for mission critical systems are also available.



"For VR/AR headsets to provide a smooth user experience, graphics latency and head tracking delay must be extremely low," explained Manuel Greisinger, head of sales at IHSE. "Our extension and switching solutions guarantee a round-trip video processing delay of less than 5 milliseconds. Meeting these extreme requirements is mandatory to avoid motion sickness and nausea and to extend signals with maximum performance and robustness. By opening up a new dimension in terms of flexibility and scalability with an improved ROI, IHSE's industry-first solution will enable customers to rethink their current and future VR/AR installations."



IHSE USA will demonstrate the extension and switching of VR and AR signals at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam from Feb. 6-9 on Stand 10-R135.



