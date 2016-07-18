IHEARTMEDIA ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF THE 2016 IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA, CELEBRATING THE BEST IN LATIN MUSIC FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR

New York, N.Y. – July 18, 2016 – iHeartMedia announced today the return of the 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina to the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, November 5, 2016. The third annual mega-concert will celebrate the best in Latin music with performances by Enrique Iglesias, Juanes, Nicky Jam, Yandel, Gente de Zona, Intocable, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and Pitbull. For the second straight year, the 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will also include a special TV re-broadcast on TELEMUNDO in November.

The 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will once again bring the power and unforgettable performances of the iHeartRadio Music Festival to Latin music. In addition to the special re-broadcast on TELEMUNDO, the star-studded event will video stream live exclusively on TELEMUNDO.com for fans across the U.S. and broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Saturday, November 5.

“The 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the wide variety of Latin music we play every day on our Spanish and English radio stations throughout the U.S.,” said Tom Poleman, President of the iHeartMedia National Programming Group. “In just three short years, the festival has exceeded even our own expectations. We’re thrilled to be returning to Miami for the 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. It promises to be a can’t-miss night.”

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia's incredibly successful roster of major concert events, which includes the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the biggest live concert event in radio history, which features more than 20 A-list artists across every music genre on one stage; the iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party; the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour; the iHeartCountry Festival; the iHeart80s Party; and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which generated 115 billion social media impressions.

“The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina came from a simple idea – combine the highly successful format of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with the incredible artists in Latin music today," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "We are excited that our listeners and Telemundo viewers who can’t experience the event in person will be able to enjoy these once in a lifetime performances."

Beginning Monday, October 3, iHeartMedia will launch a four-week nationwide promotion to give thousands of Latin music fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Miami to experience the 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The promotion will run on all iHeartMedia Spanish-language stations as well as on iHeartRadio and on additional radio stations in key markets across the country.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, visit iheartradio.com/fiesta. Proud partners of the 2016 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina include State Farm® and Verizon with more to be announced soon.

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 85 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest reach of any radio or television outlet in America. It serves over 150 markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company’s radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets and smartphones, and on gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the No. 1 all-in-one digital audio service with over a billion downloads; it reached its first 20 million registered users faster than any digital service in Internet history and reached 85 million registered users faster than any other radio or digital music service and even faster than Facebook. The company’s operations include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (OTCBB: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

