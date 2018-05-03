The Independent Filmmaker Project and SeriesFest Launch Development Initiative for Independent Creators

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) and SeriesFest are proudly partnering to launch the “Forward Impact Project,” a year-round initiative designed to help finance, produce, release, scale, and build an audience for 15 select independent series deemed ready for development and production. These projects will be selected in collaboration by SeriesFest and IFP and will include long-form, digital and international projects. The Forward Impact Project will take place during IFP Week in NYC, beginning on September 20, 2018, and will give the selected creators the opportunity to pitch to and receive feedback from a curated group of key industry players, including financiers, network executives, distributors and producers. The creators will then take one-on-one with meetings with the professionals in the room to help advance their projects.

In addition, each creator will be paired with a Forward Impact Ambassador, a successful IFP or SeriesFest alumni or industry professional that will serve as their mentor throughout the program. They will also be invited to participate in special VIP events at both IFP Week (September 15-20, 2018) and SeriesFest: Season Four (June 22-27, 2018).

IFP Executive Director Joana Vicente commented, “IFP prides itself on opening doors for independent storytellers, and this initiative speaks to the core of our mission. It is a fitting program to include in our 40 Anniversary year.” SeriesFest founder and CEO Randi Kleiner agreed, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to emerging voices in the industry that so often go unheard.”

ABOUT SERIESFEST

The award-winning international television festival SeriesFest (www.seriesfest.com) has become a must-attend destination event for entertainment industry leaders and fans alike since its launch in 2014. Season four of the Denver, Colorado-based festival returns June 22-27, 2018. A celebration of compelling and creative content, SeriesFest is a global marketplace and community for creators, industry professionals and audiences. At a time when television is expanding and evolving like never before, the festival provides an opportunity to showcase a diverse range of original programming. This year’s festival will celebrate “The Year of Impact” with a musical performance and network premiere at the unique Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and six full days of in-competition screenings (categories include “Independent Pilot,” “Digital Short Series,” and “Late Night”), panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. The full schedule will be announced in May; passes are available now.

ABOUT IFP

The Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP) champions the future of storytelling by connecting artists with essential resources at all stages of development and distribution. The organization fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs for film, television, digital, audio and new media, which include IFP Week, IFP Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, IFP Gotham Awards and the Made in NY Media Center by IFP, a new incubator space developed with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. IFP represents an ever-growing network of 10,000+ storytellers around the world and plays a key role in developing 350 new feature and documentary works each year. During its 40-year history, IFP has supported over 12,000 projects and offered resources to more than 20,000+ creatives.

