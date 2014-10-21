IFC Ups and Adds to Original Programming Team

New York, NY, October 21, 2014 – In a move to further grow the network’s roster of original programming and expand its presence with the creative community and producing partners in Hollywood, IFC today announced several executive promotions and appointments under its executive vice president of original programming and production, Peter Aronson. Christine Lubrano has been upped from vice president of current series to senior vice president of original programming, overseeing all development and show creative for scripted series, live events and specials. She reports to Aronson and is based in the network’s NYC headquarters.

Further building out the team, IFC has appointed Maura Madden and Jeff Meyerson as vice presidents of original programming, based in NYC and LA, respectively, and Sachi Ezura has joined as director of original programming, also based in NYC. All three report to Lubrano.

“Christine has been at the forefront of IFC’s evolution into a distinctive comedy destination, supervising the network’s roster of critically acclaimed hits including ‘Portlandia’ and ‘Maron,’” said Aronson. “She has a stellar reputation in the production community as a smart, honest and effective creative partner. With her leadership, and Maura, Jeff and Sachi joining IFC, the channel is poised for continued growth and momentum.”

Lubrano has been integral to the success of the Emmy®, Peabody and Writer’s Guild Award winning Portlandia, created by and starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, and produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. She has also served as the lead creative force behind the popular shows Maron and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. She also serves as the executive producer of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which has aired on IFC for more than a decade.

As vice presidents of original programming, Maura Madden and Jeff Meyerson will be actively recruiting creative partners and scouring the comedy scene for fresh talent to execute unique programming ideas. They will work with creators to develop show concepts and then oversee each new show.

Prior to IFC, Madden was the senior director of comedy & animation at MTV, where she served as an executive producer on the late night pop culture talk show Nikki and Sara LIVE. Prior to that she was the director of current series at IFC where she worked on Portlandia, Maron and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

Meyerson joins IFC from Fox, where he served as the programming executive in charge of the Golden Globe® winning comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and was part of the team that developed New Girl and Bob’s Burgers.

Joining IFC as director of original programming, Sachi Ezura works alongside the team developing and managing day-to-day creative production of IFC’s originals. She previously worked at MTV, serving as a producer of Girl Code, and was the manager of original programming for MTV2.

The revamped team is currently focused on IFC’s 2015 lineup, including The Spoils Before Dying, starring and executive produced by Will Ferrell and produced by Funny or Die; American Documentary (working title), a docu-parody created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Meyers; the recently renewed third season of The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, written by and starring David Cross; and the first-ever CollegeHumor Comedy Music Awards, a satire of traditional awards shows incorporating the best of the comedy and music worlds.