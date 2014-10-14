IFC Promotes Kevin Vitale to Senior VP, Brand Marketing

New York, NY, October 14, 2014 – IFC has promoted Kevin Vitale to senior vice president, brand marketing, up from vice president, effective immediately. In his expanded role, Vitale will serve as IFC’s resident brand chief, responsible for the overall conception, creation and implementation of all brand creative, ensuring consistency across platforms and helping to grow IFC’s ratings and revenue. Based in the network’s NYC office, Vitale continues to report to IFC’s executive vice president of marketing and digital media, Blake Callaway.

“Kevin has proven to be an invaluable member of the IFC marketing team,” said Callaway. “His extensive television experience and understanding of our ‘slightly off’ voice will help IFC continue to build momentum with viewers and advertisers, and his creative vision keeps us a step ahead of the competition as we continue to evolve and grow the IFC brand. We are excited to recognize him with this well-deserved promotion.”

Additionally, Vitale is responsible for IFC’s on-air promo planning and the production and implementation of all short-form branded content and co-branded marketing initiatives. He collaborates with all internal departments as well as external partners and advertisers to ensure that IFC’s brand is communicated consistently through promotional plans and marketing support.

Vitale played a key role in IFC’s recent brand redesign encompassing a new logo, a new look, new on-air promotions, and a fresh approach to how the network speaks to viewers and advertisers that better reflect the comedy channel’s “Always On Slightly Off” voice.

Prior to joining IFC, Vitale worked at CBS Marketing Group, VH1, and as a freelance writer/producer. Vitale holds a BA in Media Studies from City University of New York and began his career as a production assistant at VH1.