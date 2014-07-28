IFC Celebrates Brutal Honesty and National Friendship Day With Special Garfunkel and Oates V-Cards Available Exclusively on IFC.com

NEW YORK—July 28, 2014 – Ever wish you could tell your pregnant friend that the world doesn’t revolve around her and her round belly? You know you have… but you would never say it. Well, Garfunkel and Oates are going to help you take the edge off with a musical twist. IFC has turned seven of their most popular songs into specially designed V-cards (V stands for Video) launching today and living exclusively on IFC.com. The V-cards also arrive just in time for National Friendship Day this Sunday, August 3.

Each V-Card is a brand new, bite sized (90 seconds or less) musical performance of Garfunkel and Oates singing their unforgettable tunes. The shareable V-cards are a brutally honest way of sharing something you might be thinking to song. Trying to brush off that loser guy you're dating? Send him the "Self Esteem" V-card to help him get the hint. Have a friend who is trying to text a relationship out of existence? Give them a little inspiration with "The Fadeaway" V-card. Check out all seven V-cards here: www.ifc.com/v-cards

The cards can be emailed directly to a friend and shared via Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.

Garfunkel and Oates premieres Thursday, August 7 at 10 pm ET/PT on IFC. Starring Riki Lindhome and Kate Miccuci, the series follows this comedy-folk duo as they try to make it big in Hollywood while navigating love, life and work with one satirical (and sometimes saucy) song after another.

