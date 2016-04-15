IEEE BTS President William T. Hayes to Moderate 'Advanced Technology for Audio Panel at NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- April 11, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that the society s president, William T. Hayes, will moderate a panel titled "Advanced Technology for Audio" as part of the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference on Wednesday, April 20. Hayes, who is also the director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television, will lead a distinguished panel of three experts to discuss various technology approaches to creating leading-edge immersive audio experiences for viewers. The panel is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. in room N235 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"The digital transition has offered practical and economical ways to capture, transmit, and present audio in a more lifelike and immersive manner -- paving the way for delivering images to home viewers at a quality level previously only available in theaters. Home audio systems are now capable of providing sound as a 3D listening sphere that surrounds viewers and brings them into the programs they are watching," Hayes said. "There are many challenges faced when creating audio that is truly linked to the video element. In this session, we will help attendees better understand and plan for the creation of content that will be consumed in this more immersive environment."

The "Advanced Technology for Audio" panel will be presented in three parts:

* "Spatial Representations Supporting Immersive Sound Systems," presented by Deep Sen, senior director, Multimedia R&D Labs, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Sen will introduce the audience to the three approaches (channel-based, object-based, scene-based) being used in next-generation audio systems, the pros and cons of each, and when it makes sense to use them.

* "Immersive Program Interchange," presented by Fadi Malak, director, corporate strategy and development, DTS. In this session, Malak will discuss the challenges with interchange today and the need for standardization. He will present an overview of next-generation audio standardization activities and describe some of the requirements that go into creating these standards.

* "Delivery and Playback," presented by Jeff Riedmiller, vice president, Sound Group -- Office of the Chief Technology Officer, Dolby Laboratories. Riedmiller will discuss the three next-generation audio codecs, what they are, and their approaches, and then focus on the technologies behind enhancing the consumer s playback experience through personalization, loudness, and rendering. He will also include some educational pros and cons on the different rendering approaches.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

