IEEE BTS Launches Call for Papers for 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Feb. 29, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced the call for papers for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 12-14 at the Hartford Marriott Downtown hotel in Hartford, Connecticut. The deadline for submitting abstracts is April 30.

"Last year's IEEE Broadcast Symposium was the most successful ever, with a record number of attendees and sponsors. As our society's premier conference, the Symposium is a preeminent technical gathering that gives broadcasting pros the opportunity to exchange new information and expand their professional networks," said William T. Hayes, director of engineering and technology, Iowa Public Television, and president of the IEEE BTS. "The conference is successful because of the high caliber of presentations that are given by expert industry peers. We're looking forward to seeing a broad cross-section of abstracts proposing topics of wide interest to our membership."

Authors are encouraged to submit extended abstracts, up to 1,000 words, proposing timely and relevant technical papers relating to broadcasting technology. Proposals for organizing session panels are also strongly encouraged. Typical topics of interest include digital radio and television systems; metadata systems and management; AES interoperability; advanced RF modulation technologies; interactive technologies; advanced audio technology and processing; mobile DTV systems for both transmission and reception; cellular broadcast technologies; streaming delivery of broadcast content; "second screen" technology and services; and transmission, propagation, reception, and redistribution of broadcast signals.

Authors may submit abstracts prior to April 30 by email to bts@ieee.org. The email should indicate that the abstract is for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, along with the author's full name and contact information including affiliation, address, email, and phone number. Each submission enters the author in a drawing for a free registration to the Symposium.

Registration for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium opens in June. More information is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

