IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer Pablo Angueira to Present at SMPTE15

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- June 16, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that one of its Distinguished Lecturers, Pablo Angueira, will give a presentation at the biennial SMPTE Australia Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE15) in Sydney on behalf of the IEEE BTS. The session, titled "Layered Division Multiplexing: Basics Concepts, Application Scenarios and Performance," is scheduled to take place on the second day of the conference -- July 15 -- at 2 p.m. in room 1 of the Hordern Pavilion and Royal Hall of Industries at Moore Park.

In keeping with the theme of the conference, "Persistence of Vision -- Defining the Future," Angueira's session will focus on Layered Division Multiplexing that uses spectrum overlay technology to deliver simultaneously multiple program streams with different characteristics and robustness for different services (mobile TV, HDTV, and UHDTV) in one RF channel. The system has been accepted to be part of the baseline of ATSC 3.0 standard. It is also aligned with the COFDM and LDPC techniques used by DVB-T2, and it is one of the key technologies currently being analyzed within the Physical Layer Technical Group of the Future of Broadcast Television (FOBTV). Angueira will describe the basics of the system, the building blocks and design fundamentals, and the performance under different conditions.

Angueira earned both a master's degree and a doctorate in telecommunication engineering from Spain's University of the Basque Country in 1997 and 2002, respectively. He joined the communications engineering department of the University of the Basque Country in 1998. As a member of the department's TSR Research Group, he has been involved in several projects concerning digital broadcasting (DVB-T, DRM, T-DAB, DVB-T2, and DVB-NGH), with a current focus on ATSC 3.0 and FOBTV initiatives. Angueira has coauthored an extensive list of papers in international peer-reviewed journals, conference presentations on digital broadcasting, and contributions to the ITU-R working groups WP6 and WP3. Angueira is an associate editor of the IEEE Transactions on Broadcasting, a member of the IEEE BMSB International Steering Committee, and chair of the BTS Administrative Committee's strategic planning committee.

More information about Angueira's SMPTE15 session is available at https://edas.info/p18525#S1569509967. More information about IEEE BTS and its Distinguished Lecturer Program is available at http://bts.ieee.org.

