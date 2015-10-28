IEEE and SMPTE(R) Make SMPTE Motion-Imaging Technology Standards and Articles Available in the IEEE Xplore(R) Digital Library

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Oct. 28, 2015 -- IEEE, the world's largest professional organization advancing technology for humanity, and the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, announced today that the SMPTE Digital Library has been incorporated into the IEEE Xplore(R) (http://ieeexplore.ieee.org) Digital Library. The SMPTE Digital Library includes more than 800 standards documents dating back to 1916, the peer-reviewed SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and proceedings from SMPTE conferences -- more than 20,000 documents in total.

"This partnership with SMPTE aligns with the ongoing IEEE goal of continually enriching IEEE Xplore with high-quality, leading-edge content that empowers engineers to advance technology for the benefit of humanity," said Sheila Hemami, vice president, IEEE Publication Services and Products.

IEEE Xplore provides online access to nearly 4 million full-text documents from some of the world's most highly cited publications in electrical engineering, computer science, and electronics. Now among the documents within IEEE Xplore, the full SMPTE Digital Library is available to a global audience of more than 3 million technical professionals.

With nearly 100 years of leadership in motion-imaging standards, SMPTE has established iconic standards for high-quality content and continues to facilitate interoperability in the transition to an Internet Protocol (IP)-based multiscreen media world. The many critical industry standards and tools developed by SMPTE ensure quality and interoperability for technologies within the communications, media, and entertainment industries. These include the widely implemented SMPTE Color Bar(R) television test pattern, SMPTE Time Code(R) standard, digital cinema, and SMPTE Timed Text(R) standard, as well as recent standards defining ultra-high-definition (UHD) and high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging, immersive audio, and other technologies that are transforming the media and entertainment industries.

"The IEEE Xplore Digital Library is a robust, user-friendly platform with powerful search tools and convenient access options that help users to find the information they need," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE. "The migration of the SMPTE Digital Library to this IEEE platform represents a significant milestone in that it increases the availability and utility of SMPTE-developed content for our worldwide community of members and subscribers."

All existing SMPTE subscribers will be migrated to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library for access to subscribed SMPTE content on this new platform and discover new content from the IEEE in related fields.

More information on SMPTE subscriptions for institutions is available at www.ieee.org/smpte-digital-library.

IEEE is a large, global professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is a leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

