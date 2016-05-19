Ideal Systems Introduces Revolutionary Studio Camera Robot to Asia

Singapore -- 18 May 2016 -- Electric Friends(TM), a new Norwegian-based manufacturer that has developed the next generation of robotic camera systems for broadcasters, and Ideal Systems are launching their latest technology to the APAC market at BroadcastAsia2016. Set to revolutionize the broadcast robotics market, the new invention is the first easy-to-use, intuitive robotic control system with a seven-axis robotic camera arm. The robot is operated through an intuitive control surface by which each camera axis can be manipulated by a touch screen with a live video underlay so that the operator gets instantaneous feedback.

The new robotic system is developed for a variety of applications including studios, especially those with a space constraint, which addresses a big issue in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore. It can also be used in outside broadcast and film production. This new broadcast and film solution delivers a giant leap forward in terms of productivity, flexibility, and cost efficiency. The new robot replaces a staffed jib or small crane and is ideal for repeated trajectory takes in news and sports studios. Electric Friends provides various different hardware and software configurations suitable to any virtual or physical studio as well as outside broadcast. The demonstration at BroadcastAsia2016 will involve Electric Friends using a Grass Valley LDX C80 Compact Series camera integrated with Vizrt Mozart studio automation and Vizrt 3D augmented graphics in a full live studio setup on the Ideal Systems stand 5D4-02.

Electric Friends CEO Anders Tomren, who will be attending BroadcastAsia for the first time this year, commented, "We are delighted with the global reception our product is getting, and we're very excited to partner across Asia with Ideal Systems Group. Ideal has built over 100 broadcast studios over the years and really understands this business. They are the perfect sales and integration partner for our product in the APAC region."

About Electric Friends

Electric Friends(TM) and its patented controller software Axis Ctrl(TM) has been developed in collaboration with professional Broadcast Producers ensuring that it adheres to extreme requirements in remote robotic productions.

Easy set up and calibration, high trajectory precision with absolute encoders makes Electric Friends the markets best and easiest solution for Virtual Reality and Augmented graphics for any production

R1 7axis robot range: R 136/D 272 cm, Camera/lens payload, 7 kg,

Trajectory repeatability 0,01 cm

Electric Friends Teleprompter available, SDI/HDMI

Electric Friends are collaborative, TUV certified to work in close proximity with people. No fencing or protection needed in the studio.

About Ideal Group

Ideal is Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator and is a multinational organization providing innovative media and design solutions to sectors, including broadcasting, telecoms, and media. Ideal Systems provides services that range from systems consultancy and design conceptualization to systems deployment and support of broadcast systems, facilities and studios.

Ideal Group operates from 11 regional offices in nine countries across Asia. The company employs 150 staff members in its offices in Hong Kong (Main Headquarters), China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore (S.E.A. Headquarters), Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. www.idealsys.com

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/IdealSystems/IdealSystems_ElectricFriends.jpg

Photo Caption: Electric Friends Robotic System in Use at TV2 News Channel, Oslo, Norway

http://www.electricfriends.net/