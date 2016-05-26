Ideal Systems Hires Lindsay Ryan as Head of Asia-Pacific Business Development for Subscription, Billing, and CRM Solutions

Singapore, May 26, 2016

Ideal Systems Group today announced that Lindsay Ryan has joined the team to lead and grow Ideal Systems' subscriber-management and billing-solutions business across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Ryan, a highly experienced executive in subscriber management and billing solutions, is a seasoned veteran with more than 20 years' experience supporting the technological needs of Asian telcos and pay-TV operators. He has previously worked with leading billing-solutions providers and manufacturers of advanced communication platforms with many successful deployments across the APAC region.

Ryan will work closely with leading U.K.-based subscription, billing, and CRM company Paywizard, to launch its Agile platform in Asia. Paywizard's platform already manages over 10 million subscribers, and the company recently expanded the scope of its partnership with Ideal Systems to accelerate growth in the APAC region.

Over the course of nearly 20 years, the Paywizard platform has developed with the evolving needs of pay-TV operators into a leading subscription, billing, and CRM solution that manages subscriber decisions. The platform can be cloud-based or on-premises. The solution enables the pay-TV operators to have a direct impact on what are known as "Decision Moments" the moments when a subscriber decides to take an action such as Find, Join, Consume, Upgrade, Downgrade, Bill, Leave, or Win Back in a way that essentially automates and simplifies operator responses to those decision moments.

The partnership comes on the heels of Agile's "Best of Show" award at the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Together Paywizard and Ideal Systems will deliver a strong end-to-end solution to OTT, IPTV, and pay-TV operators across Asia. The companies will showcase the cloud-based Agile platform at BroadcastAsia2016 next week.

"We are delighted to have somebody of Lindsay's caliber join our growing team as we expand our broadcast systems integration business into solutions for subscriber management, CRM, and billing," said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO for Southeast Asia at Ideal Systems. "We have repeatedly heard from our customers that new platforms and evolving viewer habits necessitate more flexibility from billing systems, and the legacy systems deployed in Asia are struggling to keep pace with massive changes. The timing for the introduction of Paywizard into the Asian market is perfect, as operators strive to reduce churn and operating costs."

About Ideal Group

Ideal is Asia's largest broadcast systems integrator and is a multinational organization providing innovative media and design solutions to sectors including broadcasting, telecoms, and media. Ideal Systems provides services that range from systems consultancy and design conceptualization, to systems deployment and support of broadcast systems, facilities, and studios, to billing and subscriber-management solutions.

Ideal Group operates from 11 regional offices in nine countries across Asia. The company employs 150 staff members in its offices in Hong Kong (main headquarters), China, Taiwan, India, Japan, Singapore (S.E.A. headquarters), Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. www.idealsys.com

