Iconoclast ‘Street Gourmet’ Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Serves Up Epic Feasts & Parties With Locals Across America in Complex Network’s New Culinary Docu-Series ‘Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks Its!’ Premiering May 15 on Complex and Go90

THE FORMER PERSONAL CHEF TO RICK ROSS, WHO PIONEERED THE GOURMET FOOD TRUCK TREND, HITS THE ROAD TO GRUB, SWAGGER AND COOK HIS WAY THROUGH AMERICA’S URBAN HOT SPOTS



NEW YORK, May 2, 2017—Complex Networks, announced that its newest series, the urban culinary docu-series “Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It!” launches May 15 on Complex.com and go90™. Over the course of the season, the unconventional master chef Jeremiah Bullfrog will grub, chef, and swagger his way through iconic American cities, soaking up the food culture, and putting his unique street gourmet spin on local dishes for an epic feast. Throughout the season, Jeremiah enlists the help of fellow foodies including Big Freedia the Queen of Bounce, hit maker DJ Tittsworth, comedian Marz Timms, Turfnc Dancers who were featured in a Kendrick Lamar video and Nina Compton a former “Top Chef” competitor. Three, nine-minute episodes launch every Monday through July 3.

A native of Miami and former chef to Rick Ross, Chef Jeremiah is one of Florida’s most innovative purveyors of haute cuisine. He didn’t get there by following the rules, He’s been kicked out of more five-star kitchens than he can count, and he started a gourmet food truck way before it was trendy. This chef marches to the beat of his own drum.

“I am so f*%$ing stoked to share my epic culinary travels with you guys. We’re puttin’ these dope food spots on the map — you know how we do. Each city and culture set it off with inspiration. I put my own spin on tasty local cuisines with the help of all the homies I met along the way. This show is the real deal flavor of America,” said Jeremiah Bullfrog.

One week he’s in New Orleans cooking up a creole spread for bounce superstar Big Freedia, and next, he’s making soul food for rap artists in Atlanta. Whether he’s serving up a Mexican/Chinese mash-up menu for hip hop dancers in Oakland, or a five-course dinner to improv comics in Chicago, Jeremiah Bullfrog brings the party; devouring delicious food and drink with reckless abandon, making locals blush with his irreverent sense of humor, and doing everything he can to make sure this is not your momma’s cooking show. He also takes viewers to the hidden dining spots that only the natives know about, finds hand picks ingredients from insider sources, and lets us into his kitchen where he reveals his culinary secrets.

In the first episode of the series, Chef Jeremiah visits the land of beer and cheese, Wisconsin! He’s there to cook up an epic tailgate feast for a big football game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Along the way, Chef Jeremiah stops by the Underground Butcher in Madison to taste their amazing smoked meats and make some bratwurst from scratch, and then he hits up Clock Shadow Creamery in Milwaukee to pick up some famous Wisconsin cheddar for the big event. When game day arrives, Chef Jeremiah’s tailgate does not disappoint with delectable Braunschweiger grilled cheese sandwiches, brats in cheese sauce and bomb-ass potato salad.

“Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks It!”is executive produced by Michael Hoff, Alex Hoff and Rena Ferrick of Hoff Productions; Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau of Complex Networks.

ABOUT COMPLEX NETWORKS

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular cultural today. Complex Networks generate over 810 million video views a month across its digital channels - Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Rated Red, Pigeons and Planes, Seriously.tv and more, and is a top ten publisher in the U.S. when it comes to social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors including go90. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture, from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. Last year the company hosted the successful ComplexCon in Long Beach attracting top brands and over 35,000 attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

