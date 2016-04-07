ICON Advisors' Dr. Craig T. Callahan to Speak at Media Finance Focus 2016 in Denver

Investment professional Craig T. Callahan, DBA, Founder and President of ICON Advisors, Inc., will deliver a keynote address at Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. Themed “An Avalanche of Knowledge, Networking, and New Ideas,” the conference will be held May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. Dr. Callahan will also serve as the featured speaker for the conference’s invitation-only CFO Roundtable session.

Dr. Callahan, who founded ICON Advisors in 1986, also serves as a Senior Member of the ICON Investment Committee, Chairman of the ICON Funds Board of Trustees and as Portfolio Manager of several ICON Funds. ICON’s wide range of investment solutions include mutual funds and tactical allocation portfolios as well as separately managed accounts. All of the firm’s investment solutions employ ICON’s disciplined investment methodology, created by Dr. Callahan to modernize investment strategist Benjamin Graham’s original model.

“Dr. Callahan’s keynote will provide our conference attendees with an insider’s look at the factors that influence an institutional investor’s buy and sell decisions along with his thoughts about how these can translate into indicators for media company forecasting,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In addition to his general remarks, Callahan will join our CFO Roundtable session attendees in discussing the economic and market factors that are likeliest to influence media company budgets and valuations in the months and years ahead."

Prior to founding ICON, Dr. Callahan was a finance professor at the University of Denver and served as the director of research at a regional brokerage firm. A frequent guest on financial news networks and in business and investment publications, he also addresses broker/dealer, institutional, and investor conferences. In 2003 and 2004, Dr. Callahan was a regional finalist for Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the financial securities category. Additionally, he received the “Colorado Pro Patria Award” in 2005 for demonstrating exceptional support of citizen soldiers serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

About Media Finance Focus 2016:

Media Finance Focus 2016 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. The conference will feature presentations from more than 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process. In addition, the Association of New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus includes a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2016 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.