Iceland Telecom and Broadpeak to Speak on the Advantages of Deploying a Cloud-Based PVR Service at IBC2015

RENNES, France -- Sept. 8, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today announced that it will deliver a presentation about cloud PVR services at IBC2015 with Icelandic telecommunications provider Iceland Telecom (Síminn). The presentation, entitled "Cloud PVR Services: A Real-World Look at the Solutions, Benefits and Implementation Strategies," will take place Sept. 13 at 11:00 a.m. at stand 3.A19 in the IBC Content Everywhere Technology in Action Theater. During the session, executives from Iceland Telecom and Broadpeak will explain the various advantages of deploying a cloud-based PVR service, such as the ability to support multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously, more flexible storage options, and superior video quality.

"Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in consumption of delinearized TV services, such as catch-up TV, start-over, or OTT content recording. In order to meet the consumer demand for these services, operators need a scalable and cost-effective cloud PVR solution for multiscreen," said Jacques Le Manq, CEO at Broadpeak. "During this presentation, I'll help explain how Iceland Telecom successfully developed a cloud PVR solution from Broadpeak, going over the various features and benefits."

The presentation will be given by Sveinbjörn Bjarki Jónsson, TV department manager at Iceland Telecom, and Jacques Le Manq, providing attendees with insights from both a solutions provider's and end-user's perspective. The session will consist of an overview of the various cloud PVR implementations, including a detailed explanation of how Iceland Telecom's cloud PVR system works. In addition, Mr. Jónsson will explain how Iceland Telecom has successfully developed a cloud PVR solution from Broadpeak by adding new features, including cloud PVR for OTT multiscreen.

By the end of the presentation, attendees will have a full-fledged understanding of the technologies, benefits, and possible challenges involved with deploying a cloud-based PVR service.

At Broadpeak's stand (4.B78), attendees will be given a live demo of Broadpeak's cloud PVR solution, highlighting the system's unique recording method called advanced shared copy, which allows a piece of live content to be recorded only once irrespective of the number of end users making a record request, thereby optimizing recording bandwidth and storage consumption.

"In just two years' time, our cloud PVR service has become extremely popular with subscribers. In fact, last December, Iceland Telecom had more than 2 million playouts for its cloud PVR channels," said Jónsson. "We look forward to discussing this topic at IBC2015, offering service operators in the cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile markets a strategy for the successful deployment of cloud PVR services"

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

