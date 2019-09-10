IBC2019 IP Showcase to Highlight AV-Over-IP and JT-NM TR-1001-1 That Streamlines and Simplifies IP Deployments

Visit the IP Showcase at IBC2019, Room E106/E107

BOTHELL, Wash. — Sept. 6, 2019 — The stage is set for the IP Showcase at IBC2019, an education and demonstration pavilion that highlights the benefits of a common set of IP standards and specifications for real-time professional media applications and the growing industry momentum for standards-based IP installations. For its fourth IBC appearance, the IP Showcase will emphasize two new areas: the emergence of open standards for AV-over-IP interoperability and the adoption of the JT-NM TR-1001-1, a set of specifications and guidance designed to make it possible for broadcasters to automate installation and eliminate complexity when deploying IP-based systems.

Pro AV Demonstrations

The IP Showcase will dedicate a demonstration area to highlighting real-world technology solutions for AV-over-IP interoperability based on the SMPTE ST 2110 suite. The display will reflect AIMS' ongoing efforts and the latest progress in defining an open-standards approach for the pro AV industry's migration to IP media.

"Now that standards-based IP technologies are seeing mass adoption and use in the broadcast and production communities, they're beginning to transform the pro AV world — with the same promised benefits of greater interoperability and flexibility, reduced opex, and more streamlined operations," said David Chiappini, chair of the AIMS Pro AV Working Group. "At IBC2019, we'll be delivering a key message to pro AV attendees: that SMPTE ST 2110 and related technologies are real, proven open standards that drive maximum innovation, and they cover a wide gamut of features that pro AV professionals want and need. We'll show that true interoperability is possible in a multivendor AV-over-IP environment using equipment that end users can buy today."

JT-NM Tested

Also in the spotlight, JT-NM Tested will give visitors a firsthand look at vendors that have implemented the new JT-NM TR-1001-1 specification. Sponsored by the JT-NM and administered by the EBU and IRT — two top European technical bodies — the JT-NM Tested program conducts third-party testing of IP-capable equipment from a range of vendors, the results of which are published in a catalogue available online and at the IP Showcase.

The number of organizations participating in the JT-NM Tested program for TR-1001-1 demonstrates a rapid adoption of TR-1001-1 by vendors. While JT-NM Tested is not a certification program, it provides a snapshot in time of how vendor equipment aligns to key parts of SMPTE standards and JT-NM specifications, providing prospective purchasers and users with a reference as they begin the equipment evaluation and qualification process.

IP Showcase Future Zone

The Future Zone is a demonstration area focused on the latest advances in standards for IP-based broadcast operations. Leveraging the core standards as promoted by the AIMS roadmap — SMTPE ST 2110, AES67, and the newly added JT-NM TR-1001-1 — the Future Zone demonstrations will showcase three technologies that add higher-level functionality to the underlying standards dealing with the transport, connection, and routing of IP signals: AMWA NMOS IS-07 Event and Tally, NMOS IS-08 Audio Channel Mapping, and AMWA BCP-002 Grouping and BCP-003 NMOS API Security: Communications.

IP Showcase Theatre

In the IP Showcase Theatre, industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will offer an extensive schedule of educational presentations, panel discussions, and real-world case studies of IP video and audio for production and playout. An array of IP-based products that leverage the standards will also be on display, as well as many examples of real-world deployments from facilities around the world.

"With SMPTE ST 2110 as the foundational essence transport layer for IP systems, the broadcast industry was the first to unite around standards-based IP operations — and now the professional AV community is following suit. As a result, we're seeing broader and more mainstream IP deployments that go beyond the groundbreaking work of the early adopters," said Brad Gilmer, executive director of the IP Showcase. "For those reasons, the IP Showcase displays and theater provide a fantastic opportunity for both vendors and users to learn about standards, strategies, and solutions for making IP installation, maintenance, and security easier and more straightforward."

The IP Showcase is sponsored by a consortium of industry partners including the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), and the Video Services Forum (VSF). Since making its debut at IBC2016, the IP Showcase has become an important event at major industry trade shows around the world and has helped the industry to galvanize behind the standards-based approach to IP.

The IP Showcase will take place in Room E106/E107 at the RAI Amsterdam Sept. 13-17. More information about the IP Showcase at IBC2019 is available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/.

