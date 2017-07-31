IBC 2017—Videlio to Share Its 4K and IP Expertise and Showcase Its SMPTE-2110 Ready Designs for OBS and Studio Infrastructure





Paris, France - July 31, 2017 - VIDELIO, a European systems integrator with operations in France, the UK, the Middle East and Africa, will be exhibiting on stand A16 in Hall 10 at IBC this year. “This 2017 edition will be the opportunity to share the lessons we have learned from deploying the first fleet of IP trucks for Arena in the UK and migrating CANAL FACTORY infrastructure from SDI to IP in France,” explains Vincent Loré, CEO of VIDELIO Media. “We will also be showcasing our newest designs for OBs and studio complexes. These are obviously IP-based but more importantly they are SMPTE-2110 ready.”

HDR and 4K over IP solutions for live production

For its new fleet of 4K/UHD-enabled broadcast vehicles, Arena Television approached VIDELIO to make the jump to IP. The £20m project included three OBs and one presentation vehicle. OB-X covers the English Premiere League in 4K for BT Sport and works in conjunction with new OB12 presentation vehicle that just went live; OB-Y follows the English Rugby Union in HD for Sky Television; and the future OB-Z. The groundbreaking design and installation have been shortlisted for the IBC2017 Innovation Awards in the content distribution category.

When it came to migrating its CANAL FACTORY studios in Boulogne from SDI baseband to IP, the Canal+ Group also selected VIDELIO. CANAL FACTORY is the production center for most mainstream programs of the Canal+ Group, including Le Grand Journal, Touche Pas à Mon Poste, Canal Football Club and more. Working with VIDELIO, Canal+ completely revamped its existing production, post-production and studios, thus transforming CANAL FACTORY into an IP-based technology showcase of stunning productions for the channels’ viewers.

Next-generation IP-based systems SMPTE-2110 ready

VIDELIO will also be presenting its latest HDR and 4K IP designs based on the new CISCO 9508 switches. “This new cell-based technology leverages Jericho line cards and eliminates blocking issues that we have had to work around with previous designs,” says Malcolm Robinson, head of operations for VIDELIO. “This innovative design has just been implemented for the new ARENA OB12 presentation vehicle, which is to be used in conjunction with the OB-X truck. The two vehicles are the first full IP interconnected solution designed in Europe!”

About VIDELIO

VIDELIO is one of the ten largest digital media systems integrators worldwide. It services multiple industries including events, corporate and retail, hospitality, broadcast, security and defense. With over 1,300 staff and offices across Europe, the US, Asia and the Middle East, VIDELIO is publicly listed on the Euronext stock exchange (VDLO) and has a thirty-year track-record designing, deploying and maintaining mission-critical systems.

VIDELIO is passionate about helping media companies transition from SDI baseband environments to SDN software defined networked solutions. In an HD world – where broadcasters and production houses seek to leverage new standards to migrate to HDR, 4K and beyond – VIDELIO has developed a unique expertise in implementing new video and audio formats over IP infrastructures. Beyond addressing the systems integration challenges linked to such transitions, VIDELIO has built best practices to help engineering teams master these new environments, as well as training schemes to ensure a smooth and streamlined evolution.

For more information, visit www.videlio.com.





