IBC 2017: Timeline Television to showcase its IP 4K HDR OB truck on SAM’s IBC booth #9A01

Snell Advanced Media (SAM) today announced that Timeline Television’s newest OB truck – the first IP 4K HDR truck in Europe – will be featured on its stand (#9A01) at IBC 2017. The truck, UHD2, seamlessly handles fully uncompressed 4K/UHD, IP and HDR.

A state-of-the-art, triple expanding OB truck, UHD2 is home to a range of SAM technology including two Kahuna IP production switchers, IP Multiviewers and with SAM’s IP infrastructure technology providing the backbone. Also in the truck for IBC, SAM’s LiveTouch 4K/UHD replay and highlights system will be used for demonstrations.

Timeline’s UHD2 is designed to support 32 Sony 4K cameras. Its two Kahunas enable SDR and HDR to be run simultaneously along with down converted HD outputs. The set-up allows production teams to work in VSF TR03 (SMPTE ST 2110 draft) – the first time this has been done in an OB truck – enabling Timeline to work with video and audio as separate essence flows within an IP workflow.

Daniel McDonnell, Managing Director at Timeline Television said, “We worked closely with SAM to design a workflow based on the latest IP infrastructure and HDR technology available, providing customers with a highly scalable solution that can meet complex production requirements without the need to add additional OB support. Given the increased number of 4K cameras and replay positions that we wanted to support, IP made perfect sense and SAM’s technology even more so as it afforded us the maximum flexibility and scalability.”

Robert Szabó-Rowe, EVP and General Manager, Live Production and Infrastructure, SAM commented, “We’re really excited to have Timeline’s award winning UHD2 truck on our stand at IBC as it’s a tremendous showcase for our technology and testament to our close partnership with Timeline in delivering true market innovation. The truck offers a great opportunity for visitors to IBC to experience how IP is being used today in a real life scenario.”

Daniel McDonnell, Managing Director at Timeline Television will be presenting a detailed case study on UHD2 within the IBC IP Showcase theatre (E106/107). More information on the IBC IP Showcase can be found here. To book a UHD2 demo at IBC contact: marketing@timeline.tv

