At IBC 2016 Facilis Technology Demonstrates High-Performance, Leading Edge Shared Storage Solutions

At IBC 2016, Facilis (Booth 7.B40), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase its Flash/SSD (Solid State Drive) technology, which it has incorporated within the TerraBlock Hybrid24 and SSD8 products. While the integration of SSD technology significantly increases the available shared bandwidth for heavy 4K+ production, it’s important to correctly and efficiently utilize SSD technology in a broadcast or post production workflow.

Storage capacity increases have also been announced across the model line, with substantially lower price points, making TerraBlock accessible to the broadest range of broadcast, post production and corporate users. High bandwidth connectivity options being shown include 32Gbps Fibre Channel and 40Gig Ethernet, as well as internal 12Gbps SAS controllers all of which will deliver increased speed and performance.

For the first time at IBC, Facilis will show the shipping FastTracker application, designed for cataloging, searching and viewing many media types within Facilis Shared Storage, including all major QuickTime, MP4 and MXF codecs, along with DPX and TARGA image sequences. This easy-to-use system includes custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, “Boolean” search capability and incremental indexing functionality. FastTracker is the fastest way to find, view, and access media in your Facilis shared storage.

Facilis will also be featuring advanced workflow enabling technologies including shared Virtual Reality/360 Video workflows using Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Additionally, the SyncBlock Archive suite will be shown with LTO7 support and automated Cloud backup to Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, or Dropbox.

Illustrating the commercial appeal of the latest enhancements to its TerraBlock shared storage system for content creation and post production, Facilis has recently announced a number of major customer sales worldwide. These include Philippines-based ABS-CBN Corporation iPost (Integrated Post Production). The national broadcaster has purchased four TerraBlock Hybrid 24 systems, which have already been delivered and installed at the customer’s Quezon City-based post production facility.

iPost operates under the Technical Operations Division of the Philippines’ national commercial broadcast television and radio network, ABS-CBN. It provides audio and video post production and visual effects services with an extensive range of content from drama series to soaps, talk shows and game shows. ABS-CBN operates two national TV channels, two regional radio networks, 11 cable channels and six international channels. Other recent customer wins include Purdue University, the Denver Broncos, World Wrestling Entertainment, and Saatchi & Saatchi just to name a few.

“We’re rolling out the full complement of recent advancements for IBC, so this is a great opportunity for attendees to evaluate the new Facilis offerings,” says James McKenna VP of Marketing and Pre Sales at Facilis, “Our customers select Facilis because of our technical knowledge, workflow expertise and a reputation for delivering reliable cost-effective shared storage solutions for mission critical applications”

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for collaborative media production networks in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive –making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any studio environment –boutique, mid-size or large –and have been installed in more than 3,000 facilities worldwide.

