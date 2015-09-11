IBC 2015: Autodesk Flame 2016 Burns Bright with Extension 1 Preview

As IBC 2015 kicks off this week in Amsterdam, Autodesk is unveiling Extension 1 for its Flame 2016 family of 3D VFX software, which includes Autodesk Flame, Autodesk Flare, Autodesk Lustre and Autodesk Flame Assist. Inspired by feedback from the community and available to subscription customers on September 23, the release introduces new workflow improvements and creative tools, along with a performance boost that streamline the creation, management and delivery of assets for artists within a multi-delivery pipeline.

New to the Flame Family 2016 Extension 1 Release:

Connected Conform: A new, unified media management approach to share, sort and sync media across different sequences, enables users to finish faster in Flame Premium, Flame and Flare. New capabilities include: Shared Sources, Source Sequence, Shots Sequence, Shared Segment Syncing and Smart Replace.

Advanced Performance:Real-time GPU-accelerated debayering of RED and ARRIRAW source media, using high-performance NVIDIA K6000 or M6000 graphics cards, allows artist to begin work instantly in Flame Premium, Flame, Flare and Lustre.

GMask Tracer: The addition of a GMask Tracer in Flame Premium, Flame and Flare simplifies the creation of stunning VFX, with spline-based shape functionality and an easy-to-use chroma keying algorithm.

User-Requested Features:After surveying the Flame user community, Autodesk integrated the following updates: Proxy Workflow enhancements, new Batch context views, a refined Cache status, fullscreen views, redesigned Tools page and more.

IBC attendees will be able to check out Autodesk’s Flame 2016 Extension 1, along with the Flame 2016 family and Shotgun 6.3, in various partner booths throughout the show floor, including: AJA Video Systems (7.F11), dotHill (6.A16), Promise Technology (6.C11, 6.C10), ELEMENTS.TV (3.A27) and Lenovo (S.C20).

To learn more about Autodesk at IBC 2015, see: http://area.autodesk.com/ibc2015 or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and You Tube .

###