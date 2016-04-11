Hybrik Launches Cloud-Based Enterprise Media Processing

Mountain View, Calif. - Hybrik, Inc., today launched its new cloud-based service for managing large-scale media workflows. The new service provides cloud-based transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming to deliver superb video optimized for every screen. Hybrik will demonstrate its new service at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU9210), which runs April 18-21 in Las Vegas, Nev.

At the core of the Hybrik system is a world-class transcoding and quality control engine that can manage even the most complex problems. The engine was developed by Ove Bjelke-Holtermann, founder and CTO of Hybrik, who is well known in the transcoding space as the founder of Rhozet and the author of the Carbon Coder transcoding tool.

“I wanted to use my experience in large-scale transcoding systems to architect a cloud-based service that could deliver unmatched throughput,” said Bjelke-Holtermann. “There is a need in the market for a service that can cost-effectively scale to the enterprise level.”

Hybrik’s media processing produces outstanding results, distributing the workload across thousands of machines to achieve the fastest throughput at the lowest possible cost. Its integrated online services facilitate seamless, dynamic scaling that manages millions of files and petabytes of media. Every function in Hybrik can be controlled through a public API, allowing full integration with customer workflows.

Working closely with one of its early customers, Sony DADC, Hybrik has ensured its service meets even the most demanding customer needs. “Migrating Sony’s media processing to the cloud is a core strategic initiative,” said James O’Toole, Director of Content Media Engineering, Sony DADC. “Hybrik allows us to accelerate this transition by giving us superb transcoding and quality control at massive scale and with simplified management.”

For more information, visit www.hybrik.com, call (650) 933-5444, or email at info@hybrik.com.

# # #

ABOUT HYBRIK, INC.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Hybrik is the new standard in cloud-based, large-scale media workflow management. Our comprehensive service cost-effectively delivers video optimized for every screen with integrated transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming. Learn more at www.hybrik.com.